Bolon Flagship Store: a perceptible collective impression

Zhongshan Road, located in the southwest part of Xiamen Island, is an old city block that preserves a relatively intact collection of Nanyang-style arcade buildings. It serves as a microcosm of the economic and cultural development of Xiamen, where the new and the old, the bustling and the tranquil, the contemporary and the traditional intertwine harmoniously

The original architectural style of the arcade buildings maintains a suitable distance between the storefronts and the surrounding streets. The resulting “public corridors” effectively conceal the commercial nature of the establishments within the street. When considering the concept of “landmark”, it is important to be cautious of blindly pursuing a “symbolic” approach. For Bolon, integrating local culture and aligning with the brand’s vision of communication are equally significant.













Crafting cohesive spaces through free browsing

The designer aims to give consumers more freedom after establishing the basic functional settings. All the arrangements revolve around “free browsing”. Within a relatively relaxed scale, a subtle sense of unity is created through the language of design, constructing a cohesive space.

The overlay of different layers of structure brings about a change in the proportion of the space. In a three-story establishment, the presence of vertical circulation narrates its own story, objectively facilitating an emotional transition between floor spaces. Ascending step by step, we endeavor to enable individuals to perceive the qualities of space and to experience firsthand the richness brought about by the structure.

In the Minnan region, distinct geographical and natural conditions, coupled with unique socio-economic factors, have validated the use of stone materials by local craftsmen for a considerable period. With its resistance to salt and alkali and ease of processing, stone has been imbued with the creativity and wisdom of local artisans. In the presence of materials that embody regional attributes and emotional memories, we aspire for all visitors to experience the warmth and relaxation bestowed by nature.

Location Siming District, Xiamen, Fujian, China

Space and Display Design Some Thoughts Spatial Design Studio

Lead Designer Li Jingze

Designers Xiang Guo, Jin Qiang

Photo credits SFAP

by