Hublot flagship store at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore

The boutique’s redesign and renovation process better reflects the needs and wants of a new generation of watch aficionados. The 71 sqm space, managed by leading specialist watch retailer The Hour Glass, debuts an empowering new retail concept in Southeast Asia alongside several other elements that seek to further elevate the customer experience.

Embodying Hublot’s bold approach to design and its daring and unconventional use of materials, the boutique features many firsts for Southeast Asia, most notably a private VIP lounge area. From the outside, an outstanding façade consisting of majestic and well-placed carved wood panels immediately draw attention. Within, blonde wood floors are beautifully complemented by neutral-coloured furniture and expertly designed lighting that imitate the soul-stirring illumination of natural sunlight. Meanwhile, strategically placed artwork in serotonin-stimulating colours create areas of visual interest.

Free Access Display concept

In lieu of conventional display cases and built-in shelves, Hublot is opting to place their watches on raised tables for visitors to enjoy – this is part of the brand’s groundbreaking Free Access Display concept. First introduced at Hublot’s store in the uber chic Omotesando district in Tokyo, Japan, it offers a completely new style of shopping. Ordinarily, a visitor to the boutique would approach a Hublot staff member at the store, who would then remove the watch from a secure showcase, allowing them to appreciate it in detail. With this new format, however, clients and fans of the brand are empowered to reach for their favourite Hublot watches on their own. Whether previously seen on the brand’s website or even on the wrist of someone they know, these watches are within easy reach of its potential new owners.









The remainder of the retail experience is carried out in the traditional way, so customers can enjoy the hospitality and conversation of boutique staff – discuss the watch that piques the interested, find out more about Hublot’s unique history or even indulge in industry chit-chat. In this way, the Free Access Display proposes a wildly unique retail experience to its clients: One that puts the power in the hands of the buyer, which is where it truly belongs.

The Hublot boutique was one of the pioneering watch brands to open in The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in 2010, making it the 26th out of 70 monobrand boutiques worldwide and its second in Southeast Asia after Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Singapore remains a critically important market for Hublot as a regional hub for collectors and aficionados alike, the space one that has the capability to nurturea new generation of increasingly sophisticated connoisseurs of haute horlogerie.

