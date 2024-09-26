One by One showroom by design studio Between The Walls

The spatial concept is designed to function as a stylish backdrop for the effective presentation of clothing. The interior features light tones and clean lines, enhancing the individuality of showcased goods without disruption. To create a more diverse and inviting atmosphere, a mix of metal and stone was used instead of opting for an entirely white space.

Ukrainian design studio Between The Walls is made up of a team of passionate interior designers, committed to creating spaces that spark deep emotional connections. Each project undertaken unfolds as a unique narrative within architectural boundaries. The studio’s latest commitment includes a strategic partnership with the One by One brand, for which the team has meticulously created three distinct showrooms

White serves as the ideal canvas, allowing other colors and combinations to pop. Given One by One’s frequent updates and evolving collections, the decision to maintain a white backdrop was deliberate, emphasizing the brand’s adaptability and association with femininity. Light tones and clean lines accentuate the individuality of the showcased items, while the incorporation of metal and stone adds depth and visual interest to the space. Careful consideration was given to selecting durable and low-maintenance materials, ensuring longevity and ease of upkeep.

Focal point

The fitting rooms serve as a focal point within the exhibition hall, boasting unique designs reminiscent of elevators or photo booths. This not only enhances the shopping experience but also encourages customers to capture and share their outfit selections on social media platforms.

Adjacent to the fitting rooms, a generously sized sofa provides a comfortable retreat for customers to relax and unwind. Placed within a mirrored room, the sofa offers an intriguing visual element, allowing patrons to view themselves from various angles.















Strategic placement of mirrors of different shapes and sizes throughout the showroom enhances the store’s identity and encourages self-expression. Embracing the theme of “Self Love,” the showroom design prompts customers to celebrate their individuality and share their experiences.

In conceptualizing the One by One showroom, the goal was not only to showcase style but also to cultivate an environment of comfort and enjoyment. This aligns with the evolving trend in marketing, where customer engagement extends beyond product offerings to encompass memorable experiences that foster long-term emotional connections.



Location Kyiv, Ukraine

Area 141 sqm

Interior architecture Between The Walls

Lead architect Victoria Karieva

Photo credit Andriy Bezuglov

