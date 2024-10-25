A rooftop bar in Hyderabad uses design to create the perfect place to unwind

Cara Cara combines natural elements with urban sophistication, featuring fluid architecture, panoramic views, and serene spaces designed to encourage relaxation and conversation, it offers a unique, unforgettable experience.

The essence of Hyderabad’s newest rooftop bar, Cara Cara, revolves around motion-designed to have visitors swaying with the wind and the music that fills the air.

Right from the entrance, which gives a peek into the curved bar, to the unique ceiling inspired by the rippling effect of water, it puts the visitor at ease with its combination of soothing tones of color and panoramic views of the surrounding rocks.

Located in the heart of the city’s IT district, the design is tailored to meet the needs of the night owls who frequent it. Creating a serene oasis spread across 6,000 sqft above the bustling city streets, where people can enjoy a tranquil ambiance that combines the nature with cutting-edge architectural elements, it is the ideal haven to unwind.

Amey Dahanukar, principal architect of ARA Designs, the firm behind the space, worked on a simple premise: to create an iconic rooftop bar that people have never seen before. “The entire space moves within itself as well as with the architecture,” he notes, adding, “We integrated the movement and rhythms of nature into the urban setting of Hyderabad that will encourage relaxation and conversation.”

Organic Textures and Urban Vibes

Be it the clever use of materials (natural wood and sandstone) that establish a warm and earthy base, the neutral earth tones employed to create a calming color scheme, or the soft indirect lighting that accentuates the architectural features and cityscape, the interiors subtly enhance the feeling of visiting a tropical oasis.

The centerpiece of Cara Cara is a wooden tree-like structure that converges into the ceiling and creates breath-taking backdrops. Mimicking a water droplet’s impact and crafted in a parametric wave design, the layered materials and aesthetic create heightened depth and movement.

Amey shares “The entire project has one important material: birch plywood. The fluidity of the space was captured through the flow of this material. A lot of marble and mosaic work was also used to enhance the space, and this helped to balance the solidity of the birch plywood.”

Each piece of birch plywood is cut into pieces to fit the entire structural flow. The pieces are then married to create the entire structure, that is at once, imposing and inviting. The challenging aspect of design was to ensure that the forms came together seamlessly to create an impact.

The contrast to the wood used in design is achieved in the bountiful greens used indoors. Photobombing your Instagram images, the foliage is the perfect accessory to complement the woodsy chic and soothing for eyes that are constantly glued to screens, laptops or smartphones.











Small touches show how the design centers around the comfort of the guests. The custom-designed wooden furniture with ergonomic features, the clutter-free clean spaces, and the organic textures of the materials used, all seek to create a relaxed dining experience.

The indoor and outdoor seating areas seamlessly converge to create a through-and-through space. It’s location in a leafy cul de sac showcases the best of its surroundings (rocks and trees) while avoiding the sights and sounds of traffic snarls.

The seating is distinct and spacious, allowing guests to have a good time without disturbing others. The curved 30-foot bar offering panoramic views of the city, featuring a green leaf ceramic tile and a stone-topped bar counter, is the ideal place to drown your sorrows (if any)!

More than Just a Bar: A Sanctuary in Hyderabad

Cara Cara is more than a rooftop bar; it’s a sanctuary in the heart of the city, merging natural elements with urban sophistication. From the fluid architecture to the serene spaces, every detail is designed to offer a unique, unforgettable experience. It’s the perfect retreat for Hyderabadis to unwind.

Location Hyderabad, India

Area 557 sqm

Design firm ARA Designs

Lead Architect Amey Dahanukar

Photo credit Ishita

by