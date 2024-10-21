At SICAM 2024 optimism for the future of furniture: innovation, creativity and design at the heart of the event

The fifteenth edition of SICAM, the International Exhibition of Components, Accessories and Semi-finished Products for the Furniture Industry, closed a few days ago. This year 9,243 visiting companies (8,912 in 2023) from 113 countries (112 in 2023) came to Pordenone, a sign of the ‘maturity’ of an exhibition that confirms that it is an unmissable appointment for all the countries where furniture and furnishings are produced.

There were 692 exhibitors (650 in 2023) from 34 countries, on a net exhibition area of 19,135 square metres (18,420 in 2023).

‘We are extremely satisfied with the results of SICAM 2024,’ commented Carolina Giobbi, Head of Marketing and Communication. ‘These are important numbers, which testify to how carrying out a project that is at the service of exhibitors and visitors, that is created and constantly updated on their needs, allows a fair to maintain its value”.

A successful edition not only for the numbers, but also and above all for the climate of optimism and positivity breathed during the four days, from Tuesday 15th to Friday 18th October. ‘It is undeniable that the furniture and furnishing sector is going through a complex period, but let me tell you that all this seemed to vanish in the aisles of the fair: lots of people, lots of smiles, lots of meetings, an uninterrupted flow of opportunities to see, touch, discuss the hundreds of ideas on display.

An edition from which strongly emerged both the will to look ahead and the certainty that a sector capable of expressing so much quality and innovation – strong in niche companies attentive to extreme quality, as well as groups capable of tackling the largest markets – always has a lot to say,’ concluded Giobbi.

The last day of SICAM 2024 saw the presence at the fair of more than 300 young people from schools and educational institutes, who accepted the invitation of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia delegation of ADI (Association for industrial design) to think about the future of professions linked to the world of creativity and furnishing. A strong signal and a promise for the future of one of the strongest furniture districts in Europe.

The appointment is now with the sixteenth edition of SICAM, to be held from 14th to 17th October 2025, again in the spaces of the Pordenone Fair.