Brise by Musola: An Explosion of Colors and Sizes to Find the Perfect Table!

The fusion of elegance and versatility in a contemporary design that stands out for its durability, stability, and wide variety.

Brise is much more than a table; its design adapts to every style and space. For those looking for an elegant, durable, versatile, and stylish product, the Brise collection by Musola is the perfect choice. Designed and developed by the brand’s team of designers, it features an elegant style, high-quality materials, and a wide range of color and size options, making it an ideal choice for residential environments, contracts, indoors, and outdoors.

Colors for Every Taste

The icing on the cake is the wide range of colors available for Brise tables: with 32 different options for the metal structure and 43 for the ceramic glass-laminated top, you can choose the color that best fits your style and décor. You can opt for neutral tones for a minimalist environment or more vibrant colors to add a touch of personality to the space.

Innovative and Durable Material

Brise tables stand out for their ceramic glass-laminated top, an innovative material that perfectly combines durability and aesthetics, adding a touch of refinement to any space. Itisalso easy to clean and guarantees exceptional resistance over time.

Lightness and Stability

A distinctive feature of Brise tables is their lightweight structure, made of 35×35 mm aluminum tubing, which is surprisingly stable, providing reliable support in any situation. The combination of lightness and stability adds a distinctive value to the collection.

Versatility for Every Space

Brise collection offers a wide variety of sizes, with 39 different options for tables, available up to three meters in length, and 37 for coffee tables. Thisextensive range allows the tables to be adapted to a great variety of environments, from dining rooms to terraces, offices to commercial spaces.

Musola

Musola embodies a lifestyle, not just a furniture brand. Rooted in the Mediterranean, its products adapt to outdoor spaces and with nods to indoor spaces. Founded in 2018, Musola inherits the experience of Mobililiario Auxiliar de Diseño, owner of recognized brands such as Mobliberica and Dressy. It specializes in sustainable and long-lasting furniture, from chairs to cushions, with premium materials. It offers more than 40 finishes for tables, Sunbrella and Agora fabrics, personalizing each space. It stands out for its versatility, adapting to any indoor or outdoor environment. Collaborate with local designers such as Santiago Sevillano, Javier Herrero and Yonoh Studio, creating products with a unique Mediterranean touch. Essentiality and joy define their style, turning their furniture into endearing pieces that last over time. Musola transcends the merely functional, building spaces with soul.

