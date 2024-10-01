Hotel Design – Shangri-La Nanshan, Shenzhen by CCD

The theme “Phoenix Roosts in the Parasol Tree” represents the hotel’s exclusivity and nobility. In ancient Chinese mythology, the phoenix is the king of birds, which only chooses the parasol trees to roost, becoming a symbol of nobility.

Shangri-La Hotel Nanshan, Shenzhen is located in Huiyun Center at the Shenzhen Bay Super Headquarters Base. Adjoining the Shenzhen Bay Coastal Belt and facing Hong Kong across the sea to the south, it nestles against OCT Wetland to the north, exemplifying the ultimate cultural interpretation of its picturesque landscape context. Drawing inspiration from the city’s historical memories of southward migration, CCD takes “Birds Return to the Nest” as the central motif, blending natural poetry with artistic creativity to depict an artistic lifestyle and visual feast in the context of new Lingnan culture.

The garden is filled with flowers, and the walls exude poetic allure

Stepping in, guests can experience the elegance and charm of crafting a garden amidst the concrete jungle and the leisure of a garden stroll in the bustling city. The “Egg Bird” artwork at the hotel entrance curls up like a mysterious giant egg, symbolizing the transformation of Shenzhen, nicknamed “The City of Peng,” Peng being a giant, mysterious bird.

Akin to composing poetry, CCD meticulously crafts a garden that invites guests to interpret and explore. The drop-off area on the ground floor cleverly draws on the layout of Lingnan gardens characterized by “pavilions, bridges, yards, and towers,” creating a scenography with twists and turns, mountain rocks, waterscape, and interweaving flowers and trees. A door, a screen wall, and a bridge present a unique narrative structure and distinct style.













Vertical garden and hanging green plants are densely arranged, inspiring a sense of quiet reverie. Immersed in the garden, guests become wanderers of thoughts, breathing with the spirit of heaven and earth. The space opens up to nature and sunlight, presenting a sense of progressive depth and order.

Oriental elegance and lingering charm

Screens frequently seen in the space are inspired by doors and windows of Lingnan architecture, fusing Oriental culture with modern art to imbue the space with Oriental elegance and lingering charm. The sequential arcades spatially associate with Lingnan architecture, recalling the fun and leisure of Lingnan culture and infusing the interior with beautiful meanings.

If there is a garden in the heart, countless flowers would bloom. The garden at the end extends the spirit and serves as a place for poetic contemplation. In the garden, flowers and plants flourish, preserving the eternal spring. It harmonizes and quiets the bustling cityscape outside, revealing stunning beauty within at every glance.

Interior decorations like floor tile patterns, screens, ornaments, and bonsai, draw inspiration from authentic Lingnan cultural elements such as windows, furniture, and gardens.

Morning light falls in gently, whispering and pausing softly. Paper carving techniques are employed to craft an artwork on the wall that evoke the soaring wings of flying birds. The three-dimensional installation adorning the reception desk’s backdrop wall is inspired by Shenzhen’s city flower, bougainvillea, which blooms in clusters and forms a complete composition with the Shenzhen coastline and tree shadows on the wall fabric.

People, objects, and environment encounter each other

In this space, there are no barriers to our culture and aesthetics, and people, objects, and environment encounter each other, gradually integrating into a whole. The sky lobby on the 66th floor employs modern design vocabulary to abstractly extract the unique structures, lines, roof tiles, and window patterns of Lingnan architecture, bringing them into the interior as highlights. The 12-story open lobby is astonishing, featuring smooth circular lines and a generous scale.

Managing the relationship between people and space in this 63-meter-high space is a crucial consideration. CCD refers to the structural relations of “densely-eaved pagoda,” a type of traditional Chinese architecture, to form dynamic parabolas, making the lofty space appear neither empty nor clumsy.

The mangrove-themed artwork on the wall, combined with the Lingnan-style sky courtyard in the Lobby Lounge, softens the space and creates a leisurely sensory experience akin to an outdoor courtyard. The light beige color palette sets the tone for the entire space, complemented by green hue. This “green hue” is present not only in the soft furnishings but also in the plant systems, creating a fresh “Lingnan courtyard” atmosphere within the interior.

Fabric curtains soften the space and effectively reduce noise. Elements such as curved “moon beam” offers a contemporary interpretation of traditional Lingnan architecture. The carved pattern on the “moon beam” vividly illustrates the motif of “Hundred birds pay homage to the phoenix,” showing an exquisite, vigorous and auspicious scene.











The lobby lounge captures the unique lifestyle of Lingnan region in the new era with delicate and natural design languages. The extensive French windows bring in the views of the sea, trees, clouds, and light outside, injecting vitality into the interior. As the sun gradually sets, the green leaves are bathed in golden light, like a still frame from the movie of life. Here, guests can enjoy their time sipping a cup of French coffee in the afternoon and admiring the beautiful cityscape, a romantic and relaxing experience.

Sunset Afterglow, Birds Returning to Their Nests – Guestroom

Cloud Shadows Wandering, Phoenix Roosting in the Parasol Tree – 4F Chinese Restaurant

All Sounds Quiet Down, Things grow Endlessly – 78F Wellness Club & SPA

The brilliant night sky, with its twinkling stars forming a river of light, bathes the moonlit night in a soft glow. All sounds, the myriad noises of nature, fade away. The sea forest descends into a tranquil night, embracing stillness, beginning to rejuvenate, and all things grow quietly.

Project information