Mortantra Jewellery Store: A Celebration of Indian Craft and Culture in Ahmedabad

The flagship store of Mortantra in Ahmedabad, India, embodies the spirit of Indian craft and culture, transcending its role as a mere retail space to become an emotive experience. Mortantra’s jewelry, crafted on a brass base by skilled Indian artisans, is the focal point of this store, reflecting the brand’s commitment to affordable luxury. To capture this essence, Studio Patternmaker’s architects collaborated closely with local artisans, particularly from Rajasthan, to detail many elements of the store.

The monotonal palette serves to highlight the jewelry, with the interior design providing a minimalist yet soulful canvas. Warm beige textures envelop the space, creating a serene ambiance, while copper elements for racking and a custom-made chandelier punctuate the design at strategic points. This thoughtful use of materials ensures that the space feels both inviting and luxurious, aligning with the brand’s ethos.

The store layout, adhering to the client’s brief, is thoughtfully divided into three sections: an entry with reception, a mid-portion for sales and user experience, and a private bridal section separated by curtains. Staff areas and bathrooms are discreetly positioned at the back. The bridal area is particularly special, featuring custom-designed wallpaper that complements the tonal, old-world feel, beautifully tying the space together. This area not only enhances the shopping experience but also provides a secluded, intimate space for clients to explore bridal jewelry.

In designing the space, architects focused on creating an environment that allows the jewelry to shine

The strategic lighting plan, combining natural and artificial light, enhances the visual appeal of the pieces. Additionally, the custom fixtures and fittings were designed to be both functional and aesthetically pleasing, contributing to a cohesive overall look.

The design also incorporates elements that subtly celebrate Indian heritage, from the choice of materials to the intricate details in the furnishings. This approach ensures that the store is not only a place to purchase jewelry but also a space that reflects the rich cultural tapestry of India.

Designed to offer visitors an immersive brand experience, this store invites them to engage with the space as a whole, carrying home not just jewelry but a lasting impression of Mortantra’s essence. The interplay of materials, textures, and thoughtful design elements work together to create a flagship store that is both a celebration of craftsmanship and a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality and elegance.

Location Ahmedabad, India

Design Studio Patternmaker

Lead Architect Parthavi Patel

Photo courtesy Studio Patternmaker

by