PJ. Lobster optical boutique in Zaragoza

High-tech nature, coherent design, minimalist vibes and monochromatic interior design for PJ. Lobster’s optical boutique in Zaragoza created by El Departamento. A 40 sqm space offering an intriguing aesthetic dialogue between the warmth of terracotta tones and the boldness of stainless steel.

With this opening, following the launch of their optical boutiques in Barcelona, Madrid and Valencia in recent years, PJ. Lobster solidifies its growth in Spain’s offline market with the support of El Departamento.

Located at 5 Isaac Peral Street, in one of Zaragoza’s most central areas, this store blends design and visual health in its spatial concept. The studio explores unique shapes, colors and textures for each project, always maintaining a conceptual line consistent with previous openings.

Minimalist and monochromatic design

Under the creative direction of Alberto Eltini and Marina Martín, co-founders of El Departamento, the store features a minimalist monochromatic interior design, with terracotta as the dominant color. This tone is prevalent on all surfaces, with stainless steel elements creating a sophisticated contrast. Every corner of the space has been precisely designed, from the mirrors to the custom-made counter.

The spatial design emphasizes geometry, resulting in a symmetrical space that opens into a semicircle. The central axis houses the display furniture and the rear cabinet access, where the brand’s optical measurement and graduation instruments are located. Curved walls are adorned with shelves of varying heights, illuminated with LED strips that serve as displays for the eyewear collection.









Coherent aesthetics and high-tech nature

Stainless steel, a recurring element in all PJ. Lobster optical boutiques, connects the exterior with the interior through a coherent aesthetic language. This material, symbolizing the brand’s high-tech nature, is used both in the façade and in furniture elements, such as the Blong support table, present in the Barcelona and Madrid stores. The attention to detail that characterizes El Departamento is reflected in every corner of the space, addressing the needs and technicalities of a space dedicated to visual health.

Space zoning and shopping experience

In the center of the store, an impressive minimalist counter welcomes customers, with products carefully arranged and modern technology facilitating transactions. On either side, large, illuminated mirrors visually expand the space, allowing customers to try products comfortably. Additionally, a rest area with comfortable seating and a table with refreshments invites customers to enjoy the shopping experience and enhance their connection with the brand.

Every detail, from the eyewear arrangement to the ambient lighting, has been meticulously planned by El Departamento’s team to offer a shopping experience aligned with PJ. Lobster’s mission and DNA: providing high-quality products at accessible prices. With this new opening in Zaragoza, El Departamento and PJ. Lobster continue working on consolidating the brand’s offline expansion, combining design, innovation, and functionality to transform the traditional optical sector.

Location Zaragoza, Spain

Area 40 sqm

Architecture and Interior Design El Departamento Alberto Eltini & Marina Martín

Photo credit Miguel Fernández-Galiano

