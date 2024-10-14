Unforgettable: A New Conceptual Project by Puccio Collodoro Architects

Puccio Collodoro Architects has recently completed “Unforgettable,” an innovative and conceptual project designed to enhance the creativity of the eponymous brand. This space, dedicated to the world of children, aims to make significant moments unforgettable, always keeping creative expression at the forefront.

Balanced Chromatic Contrasts

The atmosphere aimed to create a space where creativity can flow freely. The choice of soft colors for floors, walls, and display elements was carefully studied to emphasize the pastel tones of the brand’s logo. This balanced and stimulating contrast allows the displayed objects to become the true protagonists, characterizing the environment with their vibrant colors.

Carefully Selected Materials for a Cohesive and Functional Aesthetic

Material selection was crucial to achieving the project’s aesthetic goal. The light resin flooring creates chromatic continuity with the display wall, made with vertical mounts that extend to the ceiling, cleverly hiding all technical and lighting systems. The front wall, covered in taupe resin, houses a display niche that further enhances the “Unforgettable” products.

Geometries and Transparencies: A Harmonious and Welcoming Design

The design of the project is characterized by geometries and alignments that are visible from the outside, thanks to a large window that allows a full view of the interior space. Upon entering, the taupe resin wall on the right immediately captures attention. This wall, extending from the outside to become the sign, develops with a soft curve that ends in the cash register area, creating a harmonious visual flow.

At the center of the space, a custom-made worktable represents the brand’s creative heart, accompanied by seats designed to match the logo’s colors, intended both for adults and children. At the end of the curved wall, a passage screened by a soft curtain leads to the backroom, which includes a small storage area and services.

Design Challenges: Balancing Aesthetics and Technical Functionality

One of the main challenges of the project was creating a space for children that reflected the designers’ vision without being too minimalist or overly pop. This challenge was overcome by balancing geometric rigor with soft shapes and pastel colors, creating a welcoming and stimulating environment.

Another significant challenge was completely hiding the technical systems. The solution was found with a system of wooden slats on the false ceiling, creating continuity with the vertical elements of the display wall, effectively screening the systems and maintaining a clean and orderly aesthetic.

In conclusion, the “Unforgettable” project by Puccio Collodoro Architects is a brilliant example of how design and functionality can harmonize to create a space that inspires creativity and makes moments dedicated to children unforgettable. With a combination of pastel colors, carefully chosen materials, and innovative design, “Unforgettable” sets a new standard for commercial spaces dedicated to children.

Location: Palermo, Italy

Area: 50 sqm

Design: Puccio Collodoro Architetti

Photo credit: Benedetto Tarantino

