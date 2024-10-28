Warm Minimalism and Ho.Re.Ca Design:Novacolor redefines the relationship between aesthetics and functionality in the “Deuces Cafe” contract project

Marmur Fine and Wall2Floor Waterproof blend softness and modernity, transforming the archaic idea of austere minimalism into a contemporary concept characterized by clean and simple lines, warm materials and colors, and welcoming yet sophisticated spaces.

Warm minimalism represents a fusion between the clean and orderly aesthetics of minimalism and the inviting atmosphere expected in hospitality environments such as restaurants and cafés. This style is perfect for offering a balance between simplicity and comfort, creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional.

Comfort and Elegance in Design for the HoReCa Sector

This concept of minimalism is thus very different from the past where white, cold, and austere spaces dominated, and where the classic motto “less is more” meant almost impersonal interior design. Over the years, minimalist aesthetics have evolved and transformed to define spaces that are balanced, serene, and welcoming. Even the color palettes have shifted towards warmer and earthier tones, emphasizing soft and comfortable textures that invite touch and create an emotional connection with the environment.

Essential and Functional Design: The Warm Minimalism in Modern Spaces

Warm minimalism is a harmonious sanctuary that eliminates the superfluous to give meaning to those decorative elements that speak for themselves. Environments where the warmth of materials, the mixture of textures, the softness of colors, relaxed lighting, craftsmanship, and nature convey stability and serenity. Therefore, it is a perfect trend for decorating all types of spaces related to the HoReCa sector, where the need for calm and well-being is imperative.









The “Deuces Café” project, located within SM Aura Premier in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Philippines, was developed by 1898 Architects in partnership with Novacolor Pieni to create a hospitable environment where clean and open spaces convey a balanced and pleasant atmosphere to customers.

To achieve these goals, the strategic use of Novacolor products in the decorative phase became crucial, including Marmur Fine (for walls, ceiling, and benches) and Wall2Floor Waterproof (for counters and floors). The former, a lime plaster with a material texture, is capable of giving depth and character to the environment. The latter, a continuous resin system for a seamless visual effect, is ideal for a modern and clean look.

Warm minimalism is an approach to interior design that combines the principles of traditional minimalism with elements that add warmth and comfort to spaces. This style aims to create simple, neat, and functional environments that are also welcoming and inviting. These characteristics are crucial for the HoReCa sector, which increasingly favors a design devoid of artifices, overloads, or visual distractions. Only the essential is visible to the eye.



