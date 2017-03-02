MASQUESPACIO designs Solera’s supermarket in Cologne, Germany.

Masquespacio just finished their last project in Cologne, Germany, for supermarkt chain Solera.



Sevillian entrepreneur Pepa Bascón decided to move to the German city Cologne twenty years ago in search of new adventures.

After several experiences in hospitality, more than 10 years ago she decided to set up a small store of Spanish products in the center of Cologne, bringing the best of her native country to Germany.

Thanks to the good acceptation of her project years further she decided to constitute a more ambitious wholesaler to attend a growing demand of Spanish products by Italian and Spanish restaurants in and around Cologne and Dusseldorf.

The augmenting popularity of Spanish gastronomy in Germany, made that Pepa Bascón in 2016 decided to open a new ‘cash & carry’ supermarket with the aim to offer a specific service to non-professional clients in Cologne. For that she contacted Masquespacio to design her new brand and interior space.

The design of the new Solera from around 500 mq was developed in search of a touch of Mediterranean emotion, mixed with functional features necessary for this type of businesses. The predominating black color offers seriousness, contrasted with several ‘happy’ colors that remind to Spain, without converting themselves in typical Spanish topics.

Other elements make us think about Andalucía like the grids with ornaments, as well as the awnings and typical Mediterranean tiles.

The signage also done by Masquespacio follows the patterns of the brand, adding on every moment a touch of emotion to the interior design, transmitting Spanish happiness.

Last but not least the kitchen for degustation and seminaries, next to the cold chamber clearly shows the pattern of Solera’s new market, a cash & carry 100% focused on Spanish gastronomy.

Masquespacio

Masquespacio is an award winning creative consultancy created in 2010 by Ana Milena Hernández Palacios and Christophe Penasse. Combining the 2 disciplines of their founders, interior design and marketing, the Spanish design agency creates branding and interior projects through a unique approach that results in fresh and innovative concepts rewarded with a continued international recognition by media specialized in design, fashion and lifestyle trends. They have worked on projects in several countries like Norway, USA, Germany and Spain.

Actually they are working on different projects as Art Directors and Branding Consultants, above several interior design projects in Spain, Portugal and Germany.

www.masquespacio.com

