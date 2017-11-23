Dalziel & Pow “celebrates Nille moments” with a new concept and identity for Nille, Norway

Norway’s best-loved discount retailer, Nille, is revitalising its store experience and brand identity with a new concept by U.K. creative agency Dalziel & Pow .

Storytelling is at the heart of the flagship, launching in November 2017, to reconnect with longstanding customers as well as attracting a new audience. In a shift from a functional to emotional retail experience, the destination inspires joyful living through D&P’s experience vision ‘celebrating Nille moments’ – simple everyday joys and milestones in life.

Moving away from a supermarket aesthetic, distinctive architectural features such as the building’s original ceiling are celebrated as focal points. A simple, neutral palette is accented with bold pops of the brand’s signature yellow and textured finishes. For that all-important ‘time well spent’ there is a flexible space within the Home department that transforms into a location for workshops, where customers and staff come together around new products and services.



As part of a fresh, positive take on the value proposition that focuses on value-add and emotional benefits not just price, customers are given help and advice, opportunities to take place in events and encouraged to purchase products bundles to get a better deal.

The space is organised into clear, edited departments to capture timely occasions and celebrate key family moments, the store will introduce a more rapidly updated product assortment and call out each section with expressive signage.

D&P devised a consistent yet flexible communications hierarchy, colour-coded to convey different messages to customers, such as tips, new-in and offers. The brand’s recognisable yellow dot has been given a modern, vibrant twist. Uniforms, receipt wallets and packaging have also been redesigned to give Nille a fresh lease of life.

This confident, inviting and energetic brand identity includes rounded, lower-case typography for a friendlier feel, and a more conversational, upbeat tone of voice. Art direction centres on casual snapshots of good times, styled as if they are images from customers’ Instagram feeds.

To capitalise on Nille’s social media following, the new ‘Nille loves’ concept brings together user-generated content, staff picks, campaigns and hero products under the hashtag #lovedbynilie.

Nille will open several new stores with D&P’s concept, and is exploring developing different retail formats from this new brand and store vision.