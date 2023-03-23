Roostar retail solutions

The projects carried out by Roostar are born to enhance the values and spirit of customers, responding to each need with an integrated plan that allows you to mix, in the field of design, marketing disciplines with innovative solutions with a creative spirit and practical sense, to give life to projects in which aesthetics, functionality and originality come together.

Retail services

In the retail sector Roostar offers dedicated services: from the complete renovation of spaces, to interior design and the design and construction of customized furnishings that combine the specific needs of each customer with high aesthetic and functional standards, in order to make the environment elegant and particularly usable and captivating for visitors.

Roostar takes care of all stages of the renovation of the stores, through real functional renewal interventions, in order to recreate the customer’s visual identity, enhancing the spaces and strengths of the store

In window display, Roostar aims to enhance the identity of the brand, to capture the attention of passers-by with captivating elements and solutions that leverage aesthetics and communication. The study and design are different for each showcase depending on the brand and the specific need.

Whether it’s a boutique or a shopping center, for Roostar the only goal is to give its partners with a unique product, with particular attention to detail and great attention to every piece of furniture..

