Tiffany & Co opens men’s dedicated pop-up store in New York City

Located next to Tiffany’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship, the new pop-up store features the recently launched Men’s Collection, the first in its nearly 182-year history.

The space will stay open through the beginning of January before transitioning once more into a temporary flagship store while the original landmark structure undergoes an extensive two-year renovation.

The wide selection includes jewellery, barware, games, jewellery, the centre point focus being six of the world’s most coveted athletic trophies (the NFL Vince Lombardi Trophy and the NBA Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy to name two) which will be on display.

Until Tiffany’s acquisition by LVMH the renovation plans for the brand’s iconic Art Deco-style majestic building were under the direction of Chief Artistic Officer Reed Krakoff who was implementing his own vision of the brand. Instead, Peter Marino has been appointed to coordinate the complete renovation. Marino is known for his radical, sexed-up take on luxury but, assuming he’s handed the responsibility, it will be his first for an American brand of this type or scale.

Tiffany’s men’s pop-up store in New York is open until January 6th of next year.