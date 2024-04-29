An itinerant Cloud by Clap Studio for the Comic Convention responds to the colorful character of Pop Culture

Every March in Valencia the city celebrates the Comic Convention. This year the Valencia City Council asked Clap Studio to design a space with an itinerant character. CLOUD is an easy to assemble and disassemble space, capable of being set up in less than 1 hour. The result is a space that responds to the colorful character of Pop culture to which comics are linked.

After conducting an analysis of the most characteristic elements of comics, Clap Studio identified almost instantly the importance of expression through form and color. These expressions are materialized through speech bubbles, which are responsible for communication and make emotions visible.

Similar to this type of art, the stand narrates a story that unfolds through emotions represented by comic speech bubbles.

The proposal is a stand organized axially around a large table where the activity is centered. This table represents the iconic “boom” speech bubble with space for exactly 15 participants. A large cloud is observed surrounding these activities, providing visual cleanliness to the space and creating a visual barrier that compels us to imagine and dream. From the exterior the view reveals a big cloud high enough to let visitors see that something is happening inside.

The materialization of CLOUD is achieved with a structure based on easily assembled and disassembled plywood. A design created with the idea of reusing all its elements and creating an itinerant cloud that can host infinite educational and training activities wherever the cloud it is placed.