Easily Sanitizing Before Wearing

SANIDRESS is a 360° transparent display device with ozone sanitization and integrated LED, enable to create composite structures exploiting transparency for various effects.

It is an elegant device for applications in boutiques, shoe and sport stores, cosmetics, pharmacies, optics, accessories and much more. SANIDRESS is also a display for various products that can be placed in the shop window, as display system or inside the shop to sanitize the products (clothing, footwear, bags, glasses, accessories), with ozone visible, in front of the customer, before they are worn. Thus, the customer has the total guarantee of wearing and buying clothing and accessories sanitized with ozone.

SANIDRESS DISPLAY TECA

It is a display SYSTEM with integrated ozone for sanitizing medium and small objects and accessories. It is possible to place it both on the checkout counter and in the shop window, on bases in various materials and finishes. In the window, they represent a great visual and emotional impact thanks to the Led Technology lighting system.

SANIDRESS is an innovative furnishing solution created by Italian Companies, and certified for the use of ozone in the sanitation field, by the DOH, Protocol no. 24482 dated 1996, July 31.

more info development@sanidress.com

