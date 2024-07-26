Strata Springscape Beauty Salon by Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

A beauty salon surrounded by a world of strata and springs.

The location is surrounded by many hills and slopes that retain the contours of a former large hilly area, with parks centered on sites with natural springs filled with water borne from unique and roughly exposed sections of geological strata. The origins of this landscape, the strata, the soil, the springs, the water streams and the hills became the starting point of the design. The entire space is embedded with these elements.

Fragments of strata and spring motifs can be seen dancing on the ceiling next to floating fountain-like mirrors. The walls are finished with blue gradations that resemble water streams reflected in a fountain, and with a texture evocative of stone gravel in a geological formation. The space is filled with the power and brilliance of nature, and visitors experience a world in which their bodies are enveloped by the ever-shifting landscape.









As we become enfolded by the changing manifestations of strata and springs, we find their image permeating the richly expressive materials reflected, stretched, and expanded by mirrors. This creates an environment full of diverse rhythms of shadows and reflections, shining like something organic and alive, thereby magnifying the joy of those who pass through it.

Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Moriyuki Ochiai, architect and designer, born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1973. In 2008, he established his own studio, Moriyuki Ochiai Architects that is active in architectural interior, furniture, landscape and industrial design. The sources of inspirations come from being captivated by the vivacious and lively beauty of nature or life. As he also feels the influence coming from the delicate sensitivity responding to the unique Japanese nature, which can be found in Japanese temples and gardens.

Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Area: 100 sqm

Design Firm: Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Design Team: Moriyuki Ochiai, Jun Ueda

Client: Spea International

Constructor: Aslego

Special Paint: Osamu Yamaguchi

Lighting: Kayo Yokoyama (Koizumi Lighting)

Photo credits: Takehiro Kawamura

