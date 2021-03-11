Planium Oxidation to Enrich the Coatings

Red ocher, lapis lazuli, cobalt blue, emerald green, chrome yellow, titanium white umber, ivory black, … the names of the pigments for their sound have always seemed like fragments of poetry.

These are some of the chromatic shades that can be found among Planium’s oxidized metals, which he continually experiments to obtain new artistic motifs.

Design has long understood the charm that lies behind the aesthetics of oxidation, because the concept of beauty no longer coincides with the search for formal perfection .

Calamine, Steel Oxide, in its marvelous bewitching the eye has given way to an even more accurate investigation of the multifaceted potential offered by metals; the streaks that are naturally created by the hot rolling of the steel plates have surprising and varied colors, from Anthracite to Aviation Blue, up to Magenta.



Also through electrolysis, Planium can perform an oxidation of Calamine which, through a liquid, generates a browning and surprising colors, including green or copper.

Planium Stainless Concrete represents a surface that is not what it seems.

The process that leads to Planium stainless concrete is researched and obtained through electrolytic oxidation. For Oxidized Steel, on the other hand, the case is different, because the coloring maintains an orderly pattern and fascinates because the color is divided between the burnished tone of the hot metals and the silvery tone of the Steel, which still contains filigree, almost reflected.

At a natural level, copper, already iridescent on its own, oxidizes initially becoming an increasingly dark color, tending to black and then to opaque green, with a considerable aesthetic value. Architects also choose it for these chromatic reasons… Copper reacts slowly at a natural level, or quickly if the oxidations arise from the study and experimentation phase of Planium. In this case, they have spectacular plays of color and light that are also close to those obtained from the oxidation of brass: shades of blue that flow into light blues, lapis lazuli, giving royal shades .

www.planium.it