The Mixc Nanning shopping center by X+Living

After creating ‘The Mixc Kunshan’ and ‘The Mixc Ningbo’, X+Living collaborates with China Resources Land Ltd once again in Nanning to illuminate the innovative concept of diversified business forms in the shopping center.

The designer starts from the spatial structure and creates a fully different aesthetic system in the public area with multi-dimensional and architectural strategic thinking, while still satisfying the functional and commercial demands. Spatial narratives and children’s education are integrated in the space, leading to the success of a typical commercial space with a unique style in children-themed business.

The wide and splendid grids forms a unique appearance of the shopping center, spreading from the entrance to the interior, showing a three-dimensional image and paving the way for consumers to explore more experiences. While the “grids” inside the mall linking consumers with material needs, it also makes it possible for the real scene and the spiritual world to converge, enhancing a new dimension of consumer experience.

Walking into the mall

Walking into the mall, you will be greeted with an entire bookshelf façade. Regular geometric bookshelves form the ‘skin’ of the indoor space, they not only catch the eyes of consumers, but also introduce the atrium of the creativity themed area. The array of arched ceiling decorations looks like naturally growing branches, creating a laid-back and comfortable atmosphere. The regular arranged layout also making the space turns like an art museum, which is highly ornamental with great visual attention. When consumers walk inside the space and catch a glimpse of the hustling and bustling of crowds, the diverse and complex business functions and artistic connotations invariably brings together the spirit of the venue.

Walking into the children-themed area

Walking into the children-themed area through an escalator, the giant book-shaped structures contribute to the depiction of architectural skeleton of the first floor and the second with a more childlike and differentiated aesthetic scheme. The designer integrates the concept of books into the façade decoration with vivid colorful pattern, thus rendering a fantasy world of whimsy and brilliant colors as if opening a lively magic book.

In contrast to the invariably usual layout of most shopping areas, the designer avoids the conventional way of store boundaries planning and introduces an irregular boundaries to create an interesting space for children. It not only optimizes the usage of space in the horizontal dimension of the flat floor, adding more fun to the consumer routes for them to explore, but also enriches the interactivity between the upper and lower floors of the mall from the vertical dimension, which reduces the emptiness of the atrium and precisely draws the attention of targeted people.

The designer breaks through the traditional decorative aesthetics and built those stationary-shaped structures in a scale of magnificent architecture such as books, table lamps, phoenix tail clips and rulers, creating a unique immersive experience in the children-themed area. The huge scale contrast between the giant construction and the daily items not only better coordinates the balustrades, lightings, store façade and guiding signs in the public area, but also creating a fairy tale atmosphere and accurately capture the attention of target customers.

The public area, while pleasing the target customers, becomes a place with educational significance. Culture and color, as two different elements serve for enlightenment education, integrated with each other in the space, emphasizing the importance of reading habits and aesthetic appreciation for children’s growth, and providing a new open area for parent-child companionship and education that is different from the traditional closed training institutions.

Free from the traditional commercial symbols and homogeneous pattern, the designer submits a new design proposal to lead a futuristic lifestyle and iterate the shopping experience. The functional attributes form the core of a wide range of businesses, and the aesthetic education requirements reshape the appearance of the commercial public space, where emotional demand is satisfied in a beautiful context, responding to the essence of design and guiding the construction of an ideal city for future citizens.

Project location: Guangxi, China

Project area: 12,000 sqm.

Design company: X+Living

Chief designer: Li Xiang

Project director: Fan Chen

Designer: Tang Xing, Cui Zehuan, Hou Yanjun, Xiao Yuting, Liu Fengli, Xu Ruifeng

Photos courtesy: JieYi Architecture Photography