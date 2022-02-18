Willo Perron designs Stüssy Paris

Willo Perron continues his long-time design collaboration with Stüssy for the opening of a new chapter store in Paris.

Located in Le Marais, the space combines simple raw materials like sheet metal, wood, and glass to create a serene shopping experience. Seamlessly bringing a Southern California point of view to the City of Light.

Perron comments —‘With each chapter I try to have something consistent and recognizable while introducing new items and materials, tailoring it for the city and the space. For Paris we added these oversized columns out of perforated metal and stainless steel counters mixed with the oak cabinetry from previous stores.’

A selection of exclusive products will be available in the Paris Chapter: a campaign t-shirt shot by Mark Lebon, a Paris Saint-Germain Nike football jersey, a Paris trucker hat, a Stüssy Paris Chapter t-shirt, and a t-shirt nodding to Tyrone Lebon’s Fall ’16 campaign.

The Stüssy Paris Chapter is located at 44 rue du Temple Paris, France 75004

Photos courtesy Karl Hab