Boutique Moynat Place Vendome Doha

The new store of Moynat designed by Curiosity was opened in Place Vendome Mall, the new shopping mall in Doha, Qatar.

The boutique in the unique location makes Moynat an ambassador of the savoir faire and savoir vivre that characterize the Parisian spirit.

The space is shaped as a series of large circular rooms that rhythm the boutique like a French apartment in Paris re-interpreted in a contemporary way, which guides the customer in a soft flow to discover the different collections and savoir-faire de Moynat.

The room with floating counter for small leather goods creates the first impression of the store. The large “art piece-like” wall displays highlight the colourful collections and attract the eyes even from outside of the store.

Further inside the second room features a generous salon where customers can enjoy a more intimate moment surrounded by the new collections

The highlight of the boutique is an atelier, the large working table for personalization with the artisans, in front of the large colorful iconic wall created with the unique leather collection of the Moynat centenarian marquetry.

The customer will encounter all the different aspects of Pauline Moynat world from the diversity of the product collection, the unique colors schemes and palette as well as the un-compromised craftsmanship.

PHOTO: Courtesy of Moynat