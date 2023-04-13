Meet Nail flagship store designed by 8877 Interiors

MEET NAIL is a high-end chain nail brand store.

Borrowed Light

The site is located in Shanghai along the Xuhui Riverside. The basement floor serves as the outdoor setting, and there is not much lighting. As a result, the initial design concept was to “borrow light” from diverse angles as much as possible to enhance the amount of indoorlight.

The design theme chose is “Light in the views”. The space design is primarily represented by the utilisation of the angled corners on the facade, roof, wall, and ground to create multiple various three-dimensional perspective of various structures, and combining lighting and natural light to plan the limited space. The scene of rational usage of several functional sections at different times of the day within a limited space exemplifies the distinctive aesthetic vision of the brand.

Functionalization Scenario

The widescreen light strip in the middle of the top of the interior separates the left and right sides by sloping the roof inward, skillfully using the advantage of the height of the space, optimizing the proportion of the top and bottom structure of the space and showing the structural richness in a layering approach.

According to the functional regional requirements of the brand, the inside space divided into six sections. In order not to interfere with the use of lighting, the plexiglass partitions are installed in the reception desk and waiting area, while the folded corners of the walls are used to divide the remaining section.

Recycled Materials

The center operating desk and reception desk, which constructed of self-created recycled terrazzo, and specially customized for the brand at the same time. This unusual substance has a distinctive surface roughness and is mainly composed of recycled plastic and stone particles.

The color of the space is mostly in Amber Brown, which is peaceful and pleasant overall. At night, when paired with the widescreen, multicolored light strip, a unique and upscale environment is created.

An automatic induction floor-to-ceiling glass sliding door used to optimize the amount of outdoor natural light that enters the inside, enhance the amount of daytime light inside, and amplify the contrast between the interior and exterior environment. The exterior facade is painted with a gradient color mechanism.; moreover, the front side of the facade is structured with the help of the original inclined surface and vertical sides, and the right side use a triangular inward-cut structure to increase the sense of hierarchy.

Location Shanghai

Area 70 sqm

Interior Design 8877 Interiors

Construction Shanghai Yizhu Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

Lighting OUI Lighting

Photos courtesy Freeman



8877 Interiors

8877 Interiors adheres to the design principles of Pioneering, Artistic, Visual, Trendy and Eco-Friendly. Through the reconstruction of spatial structure, the shaping of atmosphere, the application of new materials and explain “Less decor, more quality”. Design service mainly includes architecture design, interior design, commercial display, installation art and furniture products. Participate in every project throughly, guiding people to think about the kind of life that really suits them with an international vision and professional aesthetics.