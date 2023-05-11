The iF Design Trend Report 2023 is out now

Six megatrends and their influence on design on over 220 pages: Connectivity, Silver Society, Health, Urbanization, Mobility and Neo Ecology.

For the second time, iF Design, as organizer of the international design competition iF DESIGN AWARD, has published a trend report.

For the iF Design Trend Report 2023, iF Design, in cooperation with the Zukunftsinstitut Frankfurt, has selected six megatrends that have a particularly great influence on design.

The report is aimed at designers, in-house design teams and product development teams worldwide.



On more than 220 pages, the iF Design Trend Report 2023 explains the influence of social trends on design developments. It proves this influence by means of current statistics and puts them in relation to product and service performance. For each trend that can be observed, there are numerous products and services that exemplify which strategies and solution approaches are decisive for today’s challenges.

If you are quick, take advantage of the offer and download the entire document free of charge until 20 July 2023. The occasion for the 70-day free download is the 70th anniversary that the iF Design company is celebrating this year.

What the iF Design Trend Report 2023 includes:

Focus on the six important megatrends Connectivity, Silver Society, Health, Urbanization, Mobility and Neo Ecology and their influence on design

Strategies and solutions for designers and companies

Interviews and insights from international design experts

Statistics and international best practice examples of products, projects and services

Insights from the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023

The six megatrends

Megatrends impact all areas of society, often have an influence over many decades and help to understand the changing needs of consumers. Megatrends also offer insights into new technologies, social changes and cultural developments.

Connectivity

Thanks to digital technologies, we are now more connected than ever before. Now that the real and digital worlds are increasingly merging, a new innovation space is emerging for the design of hybrid living environments.

Silver Society

The manifold effects of demographic change towards an ageing society present us with enormous challenges – but also open up great opportunities for a new socio-cultural vitality.

Health

The pandemic has changed our understanding of health from an individual endeavour to a task for society as a whole. Health is still a lifestyle component, but the focus is on designing an environment that can ensure the well-being of as many people as possible.

Urbanization

As hubs of the globalised world society, cities act as innovation workshops for social justice, innovative technologies and new forms of coexistence.

Mobility

The world of mobility is changing:digitalisation, the energy transition and new lifestyles are fuelling a wave of innovation that is giving rise to numerous new services and offerings. But it is not only the vehicles themselves that are adapting, the structures around them are also becoming adaptive, sustainable and networked.

Neo Ecology

Whether it’s purchasing decisions, social morals or corporate strategies: The sustainability paradigm is changing the behaviour and perspectives of global society, culture and politics – and is fundamentally realigning corporate action and the entire economic system.

Free download and more info on the iF Design Trend Report:

The iF Design Trend Report 2023 at a glance:



Publisher:iF International Forum Design GmbH, Hannover/DE

Year of publication: 2023

Language: English

Pages: 221

Format: PDF / 16:9 landscape format

Cost: Free download until 20 July 2023

After that: EUR 199.00 incl. VAT (iF award winners pay EUR 149.00)

