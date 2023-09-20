Lualdi opens its first London mono-brand showroom

During this year’s London Design Festival, Lualdi is set to inaugurate its new mono-brand showroom, the first in the UK, as part of a corporate strategy aimed at strengthening the brand internationally.

Lualdi, an historic ‘Made in Italy’ brand specialising in interior doors, fixed furnishings, and custom systems, consolidates its internationalisation strategy by opening a new mono-brand showroom space in London during London Design Festival, which takes place from the 16th to the 24th of September 2023.

Operating in the UK since the 1990s, Lualdi has always had a focus on projects in the hospitality, commercial, and public space sectors, which have ensured the brand’s strong presence in the country. The decision to open an own space in London is part of a broader strategy, aimed at providing architecture and interior design firms with direct, tailor-made project management services.

London is also a crucial strategic hub for capturing new business opportunities, both locally, with significant residential design potential, and internationally.

Fitzrovia was chosen for the new opening, with its vibrant artistic and cultural scene, as well as its rich history.

Indeed, Fitzrovia today reflects Lualdi’s innovative character: it is a constantly evolving and bustling neighbourhood, lively, cosmopolitan, inspirational.

The showroom concept, designed by architect Piero Lissoni, the company’s Art Director, brings the space to life through a specific narrative composition. “The London showroom aligns with the showcase concept we are gradually developing with Lualdi globally. It’s like a ‘physical’ catalogue, illustrated by a labyrinthine succession of spaces, doors leading you to other rooms… These doors are the gateway to a small world.”

The space interprets the company’s spirit

Thus, the space interprets the company’s contemporary and international spirit, transforming it into a dynamic stage where sliding systems such as Shoin, L7, Skye, and Koan complement each other, changing shape through a simple gesture.The swing door proposals include options with strong materials such as Altaj in chocolat and woven leather versions, as well as more traditional options such as Avenue, Filo55, and the iconic Rasomuro. Filorei and Rasorei certified doors complete the lineup.

These choices allow the company to showcase the individual designs, demonstrating the functionality and aesthetics of each. Lualdi has also experimented with finishes, styles, and combinations, highlighting the product’s ability to influence and define a space.

“We thought of the new showroom as an international showcase for the company’s products and philosophy,” states PierluigiLualdi, CEO of Lualdi. “It is more than simply a space, it is a journey and a meeting place, offering solutions combining research, technology, craftsmanship, and customisation. The London opening is part of a precise brand internationalisation strategy that involves the development of mono-brand spaces, either opened directly or in partnership with local distributors, allowing the company to boast a complete display of its collections and convey a retail experience consistent with our corporate values.”

The London showroom will, starting from the 21st of September 2023, welcome architects and designers to address every type of design need and to share with all stakeholders the concept of living according to Lualdi.