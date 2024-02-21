Moitié Studio signs the interior of the temporary showroom for the launch of the new Rtw collection by Nensi Dojaka in the spaces of Massimo Bonini in Milan

Moitié Studio reinvents the interior of the opulent red room of Palazzo Borromeo d’Adda for the presentation of the new Rtw Collection by Nensi Dojaka during Milano Fashion Week.

A powder-colored limbo, created by a system of 3-meter-high wings, allows a glimpse of the historical context of the room, neutralizing its most distinctive features and colors making the display of the collection the protagonist.

The room perimeter is enriched by customized hangers designed by Giorgia Rossi and Francesco Gennaro, souls of Moitiè Studio. Diagonal shapes retrieve Dojaka style creating a dynamic perspective in which the mannequins covered in natural lines are placed.

Technical lights provide the room with a diffuse and aseptic light in contrast to the noble chandelier..

The monochromatic effect is reinforced by powdery carpet in an effort to make the underlying idea concrete as explained by Giorgia and Francesco: “we wanted to bring objects on stage, and then symbolically pour a neutral-toned all over the place, almost covering it with a veil, with the goal of creating a space within a space, a contemporary environment, a non-place, in a place made of history, where the collection could actually stand out”..

Photo credit: Matteo Triola

