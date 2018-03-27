Moriyuki Ochiai designed the interior for the ‘Crystalscape’ Beauty Salon In Tokyo

Deliverables included a space exuding the radiance associated with beautiful, vibrant and shiny hair brimming with vitality. Therefore, the project team has endeavored to create a space that would envelop the body in such radiance by making the entire ceiling into a luminous crystal symbolizing the ideal of resplendent hair.

Japanese based Studio Moriyuki Ochiai Architects has designed metallic waves which represent the bright, aerial, gracious way in which hair flows.



They are intricately weaved into a white matrix of geometric patterns -a lattice structure featuring a signature color gradation of white and wooden tones- to produce a mystical luminous crystal from which a subdued light scatters as it bounces off the creases in the metal.

Structurally, the white lattice compound consists of three dimensional lattice objects inserted between layers of planar grid objects, which are arranged to mutually interact, thereby further diversifying one’s experience of the space’s depth and expanse.

The light reflected off the metal waves and penetrating the white lattice produces intricate and constantly evolving expressions throughout the entire space that enables patrons to experience an ever-changing atmosphere as this layered structure will be perceived differently depending on their relative position and line of sight at any given time.

Furthermore, the architects have created a space in which minute shifts in natural light can be felt throughout the day and the seasons, and the evolving landscape appreciated to the fullest, by playing with the configuration of the white lattice/metal wave compound according to each area and increasing the circumvolutions in the metal waves acting as reflectors inside the hair cutting area where natural light comes in the most.

By increasing the density of the white matrix above the central aisle, the designers were able to lower the height of the ceiling and break up the rhythm to create a cozy and inviting space where the body can become immersed in a hushed vibe as it passes under the white crystal covering the ceiling.

Moreover, variations in the purple and powdery silver color gradation on the walls surrounding the shampooing area confers the sparkle of life to the space.

Design method -ORIGAMI, KIMONO, FUROSHIKI- Japanese spirit of Monodzukuri

In a country with limited resources such as Japan, the spirit of Monodzukuri is the epitome of ingenuity at the service of craftsmanship.

Taking inspiration from this cultural background, Moriyuki Ochiai used a single finite material -aluminum- as a simple planar surface from which they created an engaging three-dimensional space that fulfills various functions and requirements at once.

Project Name Crystalscape

Design Firm Moriyuki Ochiai Architects

Design Team Moriyuki Ochiai, Jillian Lei, Marie Uno

Area 110 sqm

Location Tokyo Japan

Contractor Seiko Service / Aslego

Pottery Art Design Moriyuki Ochiai

Pottery Art Production Nanzan Ito

Special paint Makoto Yamaguchi

Photos courtesy Fumio Araki

Moriyuki Ochiai Architect

Moriyuki Ochiai, born in Tokyo, in 1973, is an architect and designer. He established his own studio, active in architectural, interior, furniture, landscape and industrial design. The sources of this inspirations come from being captivated by the vivacious and lively beauty of nature or life.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©