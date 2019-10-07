PERSOL: the first european concept store opens in Milan.

A few kilometers from its home city of Turin, in the beating heart of Milan, Europe’s first Persol concept store could only have debuted in Brera, the iconic district for art, fashion, and style, at via Fiori Chiari, 16.

After the June opening of a temporary store, the David Chipperfield Architects firm also set up the permanent location. The store’s one thousand square feet proudly display the brand’s love for refined materials and the master craftsmanship behind every pair of glasses, without ever neglecting attention to authenticity and contemporary style.

The basic idea was to reveal the authentic architecture of the site chosen to host the Persol concept store via a process of recovering the building’s existing embedded features, rather than hiding them with new ones, thus creating a link between the store and the neighborhood, and between the essence of the brand and the soul of Milan.

A unique shopping experience that will offer the customer exclusive services such as customization and engraving, as well as standard ophthalmology and prescription services.



The customization service allows customers to create new color combinations among the brand’s five best-selling models and engrave their initials on the iconic Persol arrow that characterizes the glasses. The exceptional quality of Persol lenses is also available to customers for eyeglass models as well.