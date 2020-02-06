Kendu launches an experience to stimulate the five senses at EuroShop 2020

The countdown is on for the world’s No.1 retail trade show, EuroShop. From February 16th to 20th, Kendu In-Store Visual Solutions will showcase an exciting range of 360º retail solutions in their 175m2 stand located in Hall 3/A90 in the Retail Marketing dimension.

The Kendu stand has been conceptualised and executed by their in-house Experience Design (XD) Department. Designed with the shopper in mind, the stand features four concept stores, each representing a different retail sector. As a one-stop supplier, each of the four “stores” in the Kendu stand offers a unique and interactive shopping experience to stimulate the five senses with services and solutions including Experience Design, Project Execution and Campaign Management.

INTERACTIVE DISPLAYS

Try out Kendu’s range interactive displays that provide personalised recommendations based on a selected product or customer preferences. Visitors can also experience exciting new RFID applications that create a sensory in-store ambiance.

NEW & IMPROVED FLOWBOX

See the new and improved Flowbox in action with its range of surprising merchandising solutions including integrated product displays, interactive fitness experiences and multiple display synchronisation. See the new bespoke size options.

REALITY TECHNOLOGIES

Explore exciting opportunities that incorporate Augmented Reality in-store with next gen video mapping for product personalisation and interactive store guides. There’s also an immersive AR experience to try out new looks as well as a Virtual Reality fitting room.

DIGITAL INTEGRATION

Discover exciting digital integration options with a range of fixtures including e-ink digital shelf labels and smart fixtures. EuroShop attendees will also discover lightboxes that can change lighting temperature or intensity with user-friendly App.

