A ‘Bold Stroke’: Welcome to the New Joe Fresh Flagship Store.

The newly opened Joe Fresh Flagship store offers an energizing environment experience.

Designed by Burdifilek, the unique retail space embodies the essence of the Joe Fresh brand, resulting in a youthful, fashion-forward, and fresh atmosphere. In collaboration with the Joe Fresh team, Burdifilek envisioned an interior design concept that would be representative of the brand’s evolution.

‘‘…the design strategy was to create a distinctive look and feel with one bold stroke. A strong move sending a clear message, providing a point of memory for the shopper while offering a powerful interior…” Explains Diego Burdi, Creative Director, and Founding Partner at Burdifilek.

Distinctly Joe Fresh

A row of customized bright orange translucent glass screens begins the colorful transition between exterior and interior, providing a glimpse into the enticing retail space. Upon entering the 6,400 square foot store, a juxtaposition of sculpted geometric volumes and planes, mingling with high gloss and matte surfaces, bold colors, and creative installations strike a visual chord. Throughout the store, Joe Fresh’s “signature orange” serves as a graphic voice between men, women, and kid’s zones. Defining the specific areas, the bright orange volumes also provide a dual purpose of concealing its functional areas, including a cube-shaped fitting room and a stock room.

A Balancing Blend

Warmer materials were introduced to create visual harmony and balance; custom oversized tables and displays made of wood laminate serves as a perfect counterpoint. The grey rubber flooring that extends to the wall surfaces and podiums adds a softer feel while unifying the space.

Emanating from the dark grey ceiling, an arrangement of multiple fluorescent fixtures runs the length of the store, shining vibrant energy onto the surfaces below. The lighting installation also serves as a linear grid, guiding patrons towards the kid’s zone, where a geometrically-sculpted, life-sized orange giraffe awaits. Hanging in suspension from a contrasting white ceiling, the giraffe gazes down at shoppers, and infuses the space with an added sense of magic and playfulness, while also serving as a social gathering point.

Reflecting a New Reality

Burdifilek’s novel interpretation embodies the continuous evolution of the Joe Fresh brand, advancing in unison with consumer trends and behaviors. In response to the latter, the design team also incorporated modern technologies aimed at enhancing the overall shopping experience, including interactive mirrors in the fitting rooms, and self-service checkout points that replace the traditional long-counter cash experience.

Project Details

Project Name: Joe Fresh Flagship – Lake Shore

Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Size: 6400 square footage

Interior Design Firm: Burdifilek

Contractor: Icon Constructors Inc.

Custom Millwork Fabrication: Mar TEC Woodworking LTD

Custom Giraffe: Concept by Burdifilek and Fabrication by Moss and Lam

Lighting Consultant: Marcel Dion Lighting Design Inc.

Photography: Ben Rahn/Aframe

Burdifilek is an award-winning international interior design firm that transforms spaces to inspire possibility and purpose through design. Founded by Diego Burdi and Paul Filek in 1993, the firm puts creative intelligence, cultural relevance, and flawless execution at the forefront of all projects to create unexpected and expressive interiors for best-in-class brands around the globe. The company has design beautiful and successful interiors for the retail, residential, hotel, and hospitality sectors in America, Europe, and Asia.