Drytac launches new PVC-free floor and wall graphics media

Drytac expands its floor and wall graphic ranges with Polar PET 170 and SpotOn SynTac, meeting demand for eco-friendlier PVC-free products.

Drytac has added two new products to its extensive range, meeting demand for eco-friendlier PVC-free options. Now available globally, Drytac Polar PET 170 and Drytac SpotOn SynTac are both scuff- and slip-resistant.

Drytac’s manufacturing facilities in North America and the UK have been working around the clock to ensure all orders are fulfilled, helping graphics specialists to react to customer demand. In addition to increasing production of Drytac’s established graphics products, it has released two new wall and floor graphic medias.

The popularity of floor graphics has increased significantly in recent months owing to their effectiveness as directional signage and social distancing notices. It’s essential that materials used for floor graphics are hard-wearing and safe for their intended use, including meeting all non-slip and fire regulations.

Award-winning Drytac SpotOn SynTac is a 120μ (4.8 mil) PVC-free PP film, coated on one side with a dot-pattern adhesive for simple application and removal. SpotOn SynTac can also be combined with Drytac’s slip-rated Interlam EcoTex PVC-free overlaminating film for extra longevity without compromising on sustainability. This ‘peel and stick’ product is ideal for seasonal promotions and offers twelve months’ durability indoors on standard smooth floor and wall surfaces.

Drytac’s second new launch is Drytac Polar PET 170, a scuff- and tear-resistant PVC-free media for indoor floor and wall applications for up to six months. Polar PET 170 contains up to 40% industrial recycled content. This makes Polar PET 170 an ideal choice for retailers with demanding green initiatives. This product is also coated on one side with pressure-sensitive adhesive to make installation and removal clean and simple, while the other side has a textured, matte finish that is non-slip without lamination. Part of the Polar range, Polar PET 170 is designed to withstand extreme temperatures and is compatible with most standard wall and flooring surfaces.

Both new products meet the requirements of public spaces – crucial considerations in terms of both public safety and businesses’ legal responsibilities. When SpotOn SynTac is used with Interlam EcoTex, it has achieved post-printed anti-slip ratings and certifications according to DIN 51130, US ANSI A137.1, and the EN 13036-4/ASTM E303 Pendulum Test. Polar PET 170 also has achieved these slip certifications and is EN 13051-1 fire rated.

Shaun Holdom, Global Product Manager, Drytac, comments: “Floor graphics are really effective for grabbing attention, making them an exciting choice for short-term promotions and creative applications. They are also playing an important role as directional and social distancing signage, where it is essential to comply with safety and legal requirements. We ensure that all Drytac floor graphics products pass strict tests for slip resistance while looking great for as long as they need to.

“Being PVC-free, new Drytac Polar PET 170 and Drytac SpotOn SynTac meet these demands with a smaller environmental impact than other products. As an added benefit, Polar PET 170 and SpotOn SynTac films can be used for vibrant wall graphics applications; the white, ink-receptive medias have a textured, matte finish that is also perfect for directional notices, retail promotions, POS advertising and decals.”