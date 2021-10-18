The furniture industry finally met up once again at SICAM

Exceeding expectations, the in-person Pordenone trade fair confirmed its top standing.

Held in Pordenone from 12th to 15th October, the twelfth edition of SICAM enjoyed a success that outstripped the most optimistic forecasts. With over 540 exhibitors from Italy and 28 other countries.

The event marked a true confirmation of the strength of the sector of components and accessories for the furniture industry, which kept going over the 2020-2021 period and even intensified its design and production capacity.

Everyone was extremely eager to meet up again at trade shows: see each other and come face to face, work out thought processes together, exchange ideas and assess projects. Indeed, this is the very point of trade fairs. And at SICAM it was made easy, with attention paid to all leading global markets. Furniture industry professionals attended from as many as 97 foreign countries in addition to Italy, representing over 7200 companies. 66% came from Italy and 34% from abroad. This widespread representation was hard to imagine in the weeks leading up to the event due to all the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic and with international flight schedules still far from 2019 levels.

“And yet many companies believed in us and invested with us,” explained Carlo Gobbi, SICAM founder and organiser. “They kept fully abreast of the market situation and had a real desire to return to in-person trade shows, aware that new business can be tangibly developed in this format.”

By all accounts the atmosphere in the halls was similar to that seen in pre-pandemic times and there was a clear eagerness to reconnect and get back to working as normal, with even higher intensity.

“This year more than ever, it is true that those who came to Pordenone and chose to take part in SICAM in person had a very fulfilling experience,” Carlo Gobbi revealed. “The number of registrations to return in 2022 received at the event plainly prove this. We aren’t ones to blow our own horn, instead it is the actions of the companies themselves that show us whether the event works or not.”

SICAM 2021 certainly demonstrated that it was very effective. The trade fairs held as in-person events in this initial period of recovery have all clearly showed that the world of business cannot do without this time-honoured tool that is still so current and vital.

The date is set for October 2022, from Tuesday 18th to Friday 21st. The furniture industry already has its next meeting scheduled with the global business world in Pordenone.

www.exposicam.it

Photos courtesy SICAM