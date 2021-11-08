Ludovica Mascheroni has opened “L’Appartamento | The Apartment”

An investment of over one million euros and more than a year of work: Ludovica Mascheroni has opened, during the Milano Design Week, “L’Appartamento | The Apartment”, its boutique/showroom dedicated to luxury furnishings and clothing in Via Gesù 13, in the heart of fashion and luxury district of Milan.

Ludovica Mascheroni, the Italian company specializing in high-end furniture and clothing, overcomes the impasse imposed by the pandemic with firm steps: an investment of over one million euros and more than a year of work, opening, during the Milano Design Week, “L’Appartamento | The Apartment”. A project that definitively consecrates the double soul of the brand: luxury home decor and couture.

In Via Gesù 13, nearby Via Monte Napoleone, the fashion and luxury district of Milan, doors are open and Ludovica Mascheroni staff is ready to welcome the first customers: «it was an important investment, which required a lot of effort from several points of view, especially if we consider the darkest moments of 2020. We did not give up and we wanted to dream big, investing in a new project in the Italian capital of fashion and design. Today we are happy and excited to open our boutique/showroom to the public. We are sure that all our efforts will be rewarded thanks to the international showcase that the city of Milan offers us and thanks to the highest quality we are used to offer», underlines Fabio Mascheroni, owner and founder of the brand together with his wife Roberta Caglio.

One concept in one address, where the beauty, the well-made, the excellence, the Italian craftsmanship and the great attention to details find their maximum expression, both in furniture and in clothing.

Not just a shop, but a real home, an apartment where you can find unique garments and pieces for the house made by the skilled hands of the company’s artisans. Everything can be tailor-made, from clothes to furnishings, in order to offer the maximum of customization. An experience to be lived slowly, with no rush and 360 degrees, surrounded by a welcoming atmosphere, capable of pampering and satisfying even the most demanding customer.

The boutique of Ludovica Mascheroni is developed on three floors, for a total of 250 square meters and has been conceived and designed as an apartment. Each floor is characterized by a different wood essence: oak, maple and cedar.

On the ground floor, where oak is the protagonist, the space represents a great ability to build wardrobes where all clothing items, both menswear and womenswear, are displayed. While in the windows overlooking Via Gesù, the iconic objects of the brand stand out, as the trunk for storing sweaters in greige pinstripe oak.

On the first floor, dominated by maple, a space exclusively dedicated to womenswear with the suite that, if necessary, becomes a fitting room. Furthermore, the dining space with a retractable kitchen and the living space with sofas, armchairs, a new model of home automation library and an artistic boiserie.

In the basement, where cedar characterizes the location, a space dedicated to menswear, with wardrobes and walk-in closets and a lounge area with a bar cabinet and a tearoom.

«We wanted to create not just a shop, but a place that talked about us, our company and that would make the most of the works of our artisans. The idea behind our project is to welcome our customers in a space that gives back the idea of home, cosy and with great attention to the smallest details. A place where live the experience of our furnishings and our clothing, with all the comforts and atmospheres that only a prestigious apartment, can offer», declare Fabio Mascheroni and Roberta Caglio.

