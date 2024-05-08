Jewellery Showroom designed by Dipttii Khanna

An exemplification of opulence and grandeur, this jewellery store in Mumbai takes on a fresh approach towards store design. Dipttii Khanna was commissioned to design this 1000 sqft high-end jewellery store in Mumbai. Translating the client brief, the store adopts a polished black colour palette, creating the ideal backdrop for showcasing jewellery.

The space has been designed to stand out and create a memorable shopping experience for the customer

Catering to a high-end, upper-class clientele, the store features a luxurious theme which is brought forth by the abundance of black finished surfaces. Black is the ideal choice for highlighting the metals and precious stones of the jewellery collection. The layout is kept simple, making it easy for the buyer to navigate around the store and experience seamless shopping.

Glass-encased counters are paired with comfortable high chairs, ensuring comfort and top-notch service for the consumer. The chairs have been finished in grey walnut wood along with cosy, grey furnishings. While the glass counters bring a sense of cohesion to the space, each wall sports a different jewellery display and adds a touch of dynamism.

The shiny black finish on the wall displays is alternated with a subdued grey tone to balance out the colour scheme. Individual jewellery cases with a black base lining have been arranged on the walls in varying layouts. Rose gold accents have been paired with the overarching black theme as the finishing touch. Lighting was a crucial component in this project and has been given special attention to ensure the customer can view the jewellery’s true colours with clarity. A generous use of mirrors in this space ensures that the customers can see themselves from multiple angles, enabling an optimal experience of jewellery selection.

One of the design challenges was to find a creative solution for a pair of columns that are a part of the central space. Instead of viewing them as a hindrance, the designer chose to highlight the columns and tie them in with the rest of the space to make it look more cohesive. These columns, finished in black marble, feature smaller and daintier jewellery pieces, giving them their own space to be showcased.

Being a commercial space, the designer and her team had to work on a strict timeline to execute the project. This 1000 sqft store was handed over in merely forty days after a tireless effort by the team. By making use of strong, bold tones to showcase the opulent jewellery selection, this store builds a unique narrative for the end user.

Location: Mumbai, India

Area: 93 sqm

Design: Dipttii Khanna

Photo credits: RanjanVarma phx india