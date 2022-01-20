BRÜNDL the most sustainable sports store in the Alps

Green shopfitting supplied by umdasch

The waters of the Kapruner Ache rush past behind the building, and the Kitzsteinhorn and Schmittenhöhe peaks are just close by.

Following its renovation and extension the flagship store of Bründl Sports in Kaprun present itself as an ultra-modern architectural jewel against the backdrop of the Salzburg mountains. Everything is in harmony with nature, and sustainability is anchored at the very heart of the DNA of the lifestyle store.

The shopfitting and digital solutions were implemented by umdasch The Store Makers in line with a concept developed by the regular architects blocher partners.

The sales area has been doubled to 2,500 square metres and offers the sports-loving clientele a world of products and services which scores with its high-quality advice and encounter qualities. From the glassed-in ski service workshop and the ski boot fitting lab in the basement via pop-up areas with changing top brands and exciting innovations in the shoe, men’s and women’s departments to the boulder wall and giant slide for children, each of the six levels awaits with outstanding highlights.

The sophisticated store concept culminates on the top floor in a lounge and bistro area with a large roof terrace and a glass panorama footbridge at a height of 20 metres. “It is part of our philosophy that we constantly examine and renew all aspects of our approach. We are convinced that these bold steps are necessary in order to continue to please our customers and achieve success in future”, commented Managing Director Christoph Bründl.

Environmentally friendly material mix

The materials that have been used demonstrate that the new flagship store is thoroughly environmentally friendly. They are also aesthetically pleasing. Sustainable woods like white fir, which has been used as the main feature at Bründl together with spruce and aromatic Swiss pine, guarantee a congenial atmosphere. The Rauris quartzite is a prominent feature. Customers will find it in the checkout area, by the drinking fountain and in the form of floor tiles in the indoor and outdoor areas. Polished stainless steel, which is naturally durable as well as resistant to temperature changes and corrosion, gleams in the new sports store.

Recycling materials can also be put to good use in shopfitting. Brightly coloured plastic tiles made from old chocolate moulds are eyecatchers in the Kids Corner and in the design of intriguing product presentations. Textile fibre composite panels made of trimmings from the fashion industry, especially cotton and wool, are employed as multi-layered panels for some furnishings and wall cladding.

A pioneer in sustainability

The new Bründl Sporthaus is the first store in Austria to be certified according to ÖGNI-Innenraum standards (Austrian Sustainable Building Council – Interiors). The Council is a branch of the DGNB (Deutsche Gesellschaft für nachhaltiges Bauen/ German Society for Sustainable Building). This meaningful sustainability certification has been available in Germany for about two years and entered a pilot phase in Austria in autumn 2020. Bründl is aiming for the highest seal of approval, the “Platinum” and/or “Crystal” award, and is thus a pioneer within the retail sector in Austria.

The Store Makers at umdasch have accompanied Bründl on this trend-setting green course. Accordingly the sourcing routes used by suppliers were very important for the shopfitting within the store, which was implemented by umdasch. In addition, only materials which were sustainable and environmentally friendly and could demonstrate a corresponding certificate were to be used; furthermore, carbon footprints had to be calculated for the furnishings. Finally, the CO2 emissions of all the transport employed also played a significant role.

“As a retail family, Bründl has demonstrated remarkable courage with this project during a health and economic crisis. We are proud to have been able to support them with our shopfitting and digital solutions”, observed Silvio Kirchmair, CEO umdasch Store Makers.

Smart touchpoints

The supply and installation of digital elements like video walls, projectors, individual screens and sound systems for the new store lay in the experienced hands of the umdasch Digital Retail team in Linz. The close cooperation with the shopfitting unit also played an important role. Accordingly, special brackets enabled the flexible placement of many screens within the store. Value was also attached to small details like the mounting of the screens as close as possible to the wall.

Digital tools support the presentation of the experience in many places. With the help of six projectors, a 15-metre-long running track has been projected onto the floor of the shoe department. This permits an optimal running style analysis under authentic conditions.

Photos courtesy ©Bründl Sports / Joachim Grothus