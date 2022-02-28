HUBLOT opens a new boutique in Milan

Hublot has opened its fourth Italian boutique in Milan, in the heart of its famous Fashion District. The opening was celebrated with an unforgettable evening held during Milan Fashion Week.

Milan, the Italian capital of fashion, design and sophistication, has now added another key venue to the map: the new Hublot boutique.

Perfectly situated at Via Verri 7, in the heart of the Fashion District, this new showcase for the Swiss brand is managed by trans-Alpine specialists Pisa Orologeria.



Set over two floors, the boutique has a surface area of 60.7 sq.m. The ground floor is reserved for sales, while the first floor, accessed by a lift, is set up as a lounge with a bar area serving drinks and canapés.



As in Hublot’s other flagship stores around the world, this boutique has an elegant and sophisticated layout which combines glass, wood and metal, featuring a chromatic palette mainly in shades of brown, grey and black. This setting aligns perfectly with the brand’s tagline “The Art of Fusion”.

Following on from its stores in Capri, Forte dei Marmi and Rome, this fourth Hublot boutique in Italy will give the highly expert clientèle of Milan and its many international visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the brand’s universe.