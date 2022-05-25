Michele De Lucchi’s iconic Medoc woodfloor is tinged with warm chromatic shades, thanks to the patented unique process, which exploits the tannic properties of selected pomace in combination with natural pigments.

Can nature, design and the art of winemaking merge into a single product boosting ancient flavors with a modern vision? Can wine be transformed into an active design catalyst? The answer is simply yes! Passoni Design, a premium furniture brand with a “passion” for wood and Listone Giordano, a reference in the high-end wooden flooring sector, have given life to Natural Culture, the original and innovative project that bets on the vitality of wood and the chameleon-like ability to slough its skin

Natural Culture is a 360° design approach that turns wood into a wholesome sustainable material. This philosophy has led to a patented and exclusive wood finish based upon the intrinsic properties of wine and pomace. The acidity level in combination with the iron oxides trigger the self-coloring chemical reaction on the wood surface. Their alcoholic properties allow the use of completely natural pigments to convey the color. The final result is a resistent high-quality palette. The solvents-free process is non-polluting and totally safe.

Natural Culture is a name that sums up a new awareness, and expresses our longstanding identity. The expression of the environmental, technical, aesthetic and cultural values ofwood and other natural materials. An idea transformed into beauty, warmth and wellbeing through a real and profound knowledgeof wood, and an authentic love of nature.

When it comes to design, Listone Giordano is at the forefront of innovation, with Passoni it was love at first sight. Medoc was the most suitable surface to experiment with. It was the first to be launched more than a decade ago as part of the Natural Genius cultural project at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, promoted by the Giordano Foundation and conceived by the undisputed talent of architect Michele De Lucchi. Medoc is the architect’s tribute to the French soul of our company. It is a common thread that links Umbria to the forests of Burgundy and continues to the heart of the famous Bordeaux wine region. The name Médoc – already in use well before the ancient Romans – indicates the middle territory or pagus medulorum. (It refers to the area where the famous oenological wine-making method – imitated all over the world – was born. A success determined not only by the magical grapes).

Medoc embodies the synthesis of concepts that are not always easily reconciled: Aesthetics and Ethics, external Beauty and Substance, Appearance and Essence, Surface and Pulp.

Michele De Lucchi’s project with Philippe Nigro has masterfully written the opening chapter of a new book entitled Natural Genius. This innovative product stems from the idea that wood is “pulp”, made of solid, authentic, consistent material, processed through the pioneering technologies developed by the company over the years. The distinctive feature of Medoc is the original trapezoidal shape that recalls the tapered shape of a tree trunk “like that of the old planks when the boards were not squared so as not to waste wood needlessly.” The unique treatment with the traditional sawn surface creates a fascinating play of light and natural sensations.

The color of the product was custom-made following and interpreting the vision of the master who wanted to achieve the effect of the wood left outdoors and exposed to the various climatic elements.

The floor-mounted furnishing system proposed by the company aims to raise the quality of living by stimulating the creativity and imagination of those who dialogue with the architectural space on a daily basis. A “new generation” laboratory gives way to the perfect synthesis of over one hundred years of passion, attention and wood flooring culture.

No related posts.

by