YUM! – Refurbishment of premises for restaurant in Segovia

New restaurant concepts in a city with a very traditional restoration require care and respect in the design.

Starting from this basis, a comprehensive reform of a premises in the historic center is proposed to generate contemporary, pleasant and versatile spaces in which there is a reformulation to the local hostelry industry.

The vertical walls with textured finishes in earthy colors and punctual areas of color in blue, together with birch wood and careful warm lighting and touches of vegetation, create a quiet space where you can enjoy healthy food served on designer tables at size with folding wings and hardware pieces lacquered in beige tones.

The barrel vault marks the space visually from the entrance and a wooden window with a guillotine opening honestly shows us the interior of the kitchen.

Architects: Delacampa Studio + Pulso Estudio

Construction: Construcciones Rocalla

Light: Faro Barcelona

Taps: Icónico

Tiled: Nais

Furniture: The Masie

Photos courtesy: Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)