WALLPAPER COLLECTION FOR ROLLOUT BY SERGIO MANNINO STUDIO

Sergio Mannino Studio introduces a new wallpaper collection for the Canadian Company Rollout.

The patterns are hand drawn by Sergio Mannino and are inspired by wood patterns, brick walls, and Italian terrazzo floors.

The collection is composed of 28 different wallpapers, divided into three main groups: Wood, Brocks, and Terrazzo. Each seamless panel is 62” wide by 96” high (158x244cm). Custom projects are welcome; each graphic can be customized to the specific needs of architects, interior designers and decorators, changing the color scheme as well as the pattern itself.

Sergio Mannino Studio is not new to developing patterns and graphics. In the past few years, the Studio has introduced several handmade rugs (made in Nepal) with patterns hand drawn by Sergio.

Photos courtesy Sergio Mannino Studio