Valentino opens its new boutique in Florence

Maison Valentino is pleased to announce the new opening of the boutique relocated at Piazza Della Signoria in the heart of Florence.

The newly renovated boutique, which is over 200 square meters distributed on two levels, marks an important step in the development of Valentino’s worldwide retail network expansion featuring the new store concept.

The new concept originates from a rethink of the brand’s relationship with its clients, which becomes the central focus of the design story and sets the tone for a client journey inspired by Italian hospitality, devised as a ritual guided by the store team through the spaces.

The store becomes a new home for the brand and an intimate place to welcome its clients, placing human connections at the heart of Valentino, celebrating the Maison’s iconic codes and its Italian heritage.

The new opening represents the Maison’s identity as Maison de Couture, through interior design coinciding with the brand’s artisanal approach and aesthetic.

Floors are composed with a combination of Botticino and Sahara Noir marbles representing iconic geometric motifs and elements in onyx and wood contribute to the sense of warmth, elegance, and discreet luxury. The stairs run from the ground to the first floor, creating an interesting perspective thanks to the same chromatic marbles that compose the floors. The boutique imbued with an eclectic material palette and details inspired by Roman buildings, offers an intimate shopping experience and distinctive service in a more comfortable environment.

Maison Valentino enlisted specialist craftsmen to produce bespoke objects for the spaces: Massimiliano Pipolo created handmade ceramic door handles, characterized by organic shapes suspended between functionality and abstraction, decorative objects that merge a contemporary language with an ancient craft. Meanwhile, mobilier Alexandre Logé has created delicate chandeliers made of sculpted plaster, white objects with extending branches hanging luminously in the space.

The Unboxing Valentino collection and the Valentino Garavani accessories, Valentino eyewear and beauty lines are presented through a discreet set up featuring unexpected design details.

The Valentino Garavani Women’s handbags, Valentino eyewear and beauty collections are available at the ground floor while the prêt-à-porter and Valentino Garavani Women’s and Men’s shoes collections are available at the first floor.

Photos courtesy: Valentino Fashion Group