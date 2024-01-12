Bar design – Cang41: A Sanctuary in Snow

After the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, people’s enthusiasm for winter sports, such as skiing, has been reignited. Chongli, a town known for skiing, has also re-catched people’s attention.

For Skiers, Chongli means more than a small town in Hebei. Therefore, a group of passionate skiers came up with an idea to establish a unique and professional coffee bar in here. The new business mode and local culture have generated new collisions and integration. The brand has invited JUMGO as one of the founders responsible for the strategic design, creating the concept of “ North Latitude 41° Ski cellar,” which is the origin of the name “Cang41.”

The first step in attracting consumers is to have an appealing storefront.

In addition to that, an excellent brand needs to integrate with the local environment. Considering the prime operating season of Cang 41 undoubtedly is the snowy season, the designer comes up with the concept of a “sanctuary in snow,” drawing inspiration from “polar research stations.” With this concept, the storefront of Cang 41 has been designed to be the most visually striking in a snowy world.

When we talk about romantic relationships, people often say, we firstly attracted by the outside but ultimately enchanted by the inside. The same principle applies to brand development. In terms of functional planning, the designer intends to incorporate various business forms into the space.

The relationship between the “inside” and the “outside” is established through an “indifferent” door.

Once you open the door and step into the space, a warm scene that contrasts with the cold snowy world will unfold before your eyes in an untraditional way.

The spatial planning clearly separates the areas of darkness and lightness, catering to the form of a daytime café and a night time bar. Visitors can experience the gradual transition of spatial functions within the limited space.

Creating a small but exquisite space is an effective tool for a new brand to quickly establish trust with customers. The designer hopes that customers can find their own space within the space, regardless of the time or mood.

From a business perspective, the designer certainly hopes that Cang 41 can become an instant hit and continue to attract customers, rather than becoming a trendy shop that loses popularity after the marketing hype dies down. The key to retaining customers lies in the products and details. Therefore, the brand places great emphasis on product development and meticulous attention to detail.

Independent artists have customized a series of installations called “Seed Repository” for Cang41.

This creative concept brings rare greenery to the winter landscape of Chongli, creating a soothing atmosphere that uplifts the mood.

The furniture is also independently developed, adding more playful and funny elements while maintaining the brand’s overall tone and style.

“With the idea of establishing a unique business model, we continuously engage in deeper reflections on business while serving brands. Whether it’s participating in the construction of new brands or focusing solely on space design, our commitment to breaking through in design and products remains unchanged. Beyond aesthetics, we aim to create an experience where customers can truly feel the brand’s meticulous attitude“, tell the architects.

Cang41 is not just a business of a group of people pursuing their interests; it is also an “ideal sanctuary.”

As a new brand born in the skiing paradise, Cang 41 undoubtfully embrace business potential which is evident from its initial idea to its successful completion and wide popularity. Starting from Chongli, the brand has begun planning for its next store, with the goal of further expanding its influence.

Location: Chongli, Hebei, China

Area: 270 sqm

Design Firm: JUMGO Creative

Chief Designer: Holy He

Design Team: Ciyoung Chen, Lemonda Luo, Jekker Zhang, Andy Xing

Photos: Chuan He

Since the establishment of the team, JUMGO has taken “commercial value + visual communication” as the core design concept, and created a comprehensive service concept of business strategy as the first, brand construction as the core, and visual space as the expression.

As a pioneering team of brand space full services in China, in terms of understanding of business, we understand the operation and management from the perspective of users, only to bring the strongest empowerment to the brand.