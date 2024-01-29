Eleventy opens first Miami boutique

Italian fashion brand Eleventy has expanded its presence in the United States with its first boutique in Miami.

Located on the second level of the The Bal Harbour Shops, the newly designed Eleventy boutique blends Milanese sophistication and Miami’s resort influence

The store’s architectural language, crafted by Italian architecture studio Parisotto + Formenton Architetti, is in line with Eleventy’s brand values, featuring a monochrome-multi-material theme. Light-colored, authentic materials such as light oak wood, rough plaster, Navona travertine, and brushed steel dominate the space, creating a harmonious and luxurious ambiance.

The retail design incorporates key elements from Eleventy’s recent store concepts, including sculptural tables, client lounges, and bookcase niches. These elements blend rigorous essential lines with natural materials, adding both aesthetic and tactile richness to the overall shopping experience.

Photo courtesy Eleventy