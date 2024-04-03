Back To Homepage
Polspotten brand space in Amsterdam

📅03 Aprile 2024, 14:06

S-p-a-c-e Projects designed the new brand space, comprising a retail area and office, for Polspotten, a furniture and interior accessories brand located in central Amsterdam.

The designer was briefed to ‘add play to space’, reflecting the colourful and eccentric products the brand displays. The terracotta-inspired colours and materials refer to the brand’s first product, potten or ‘pots’.

An acoustic wall features ‘hieroglyphs’ in silhouettes of the brand’s pots; they are also stacked into totems, and miniature stool-shaped beads form a curtain.

Different textures and materials like mosaic tiling and bamboo wood cohesively demarcate each separate space.

A coffee area with indoor and outdoor seating accommodates flex work and its fluidity makes it ideal for events. On the retail floor, a hut-like structure serves as a meeting room. To encourage more conscious consumption, a repair station was added in-store. Fixed workspaces provide focus for employees and are gently separated from the rest of the space with a full-height shelf of stacked pots.

With sustainability in mind, S-p-a-c-e reused as much of the existing interior as possible and opted for low-impact new additions: mono materials that are easier to recycle in the future, abundant natural materials like bamboo, and economical lighting.

Photos courtesy Kasia Gatkowska

by AN shopfitting magazine no.179 ©

