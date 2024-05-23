Wanna creates “Cozy Bunker” for Formica, the first bunker that you don’t want to leave

Interest in bunkers and their construction is booming in the global real estate sector. This widespread need to prepare for an imminent global collapse has prompted the creative studio Wanna to ask: What response could interior design provide in emergency living spaces? The answer is “Cozy Bunker,” a reinterpretation of an underground shelter with which, alongside the company Formica, is present at the 59th edition of Casa Decor.

Inspired by brutalist architecture, Cozy Bunker reinterprets a subterranean refuge that serves as a hideout in extreme situations as a hiding place to disconnect. The project invites us to rethink bunker design by combining two previously incompatible concepts: well-being and survival. Based on this conceptual duality, the space proposes a dialogue between opposites. On the one hand, the solid construction of the access corridor, with a stony appearance, conveys security and inaccessibility. On the other hand, the enveloping minimalism and chromatic warmth of the shelter’s interior evoke relaxation and hope, providing a pleasant experience to help abstract from what is happening outside.







The project, entirely built with high-pressure laminates from Formica, metallic laminates from Homapal, and innovative surfaces from Fenix, showcases the great versatility of these materials in terms of design, geometries, and volumes, as well as their richness of colors and finishes. For the design, Wanna starts from principles such as playing with heights, taking advantage of the four and a half meters of space, structural solidity, indirect light, and volumetrics.

Design Wanna

Area 21 sqm

Photo credits Javier de Paz García / Estudioballoon