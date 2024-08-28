El Departamento reinvents the essence of Ibiza with Nude Project’s first flagship store in the Balearic Islands

El Departamento has captured the purest elements of vernacular architecture for Nude Project’s seventh store. Whitewashed walls, terracotta floors, and exposed wooden beams create an eclectic space that evokes the atmosphere of a traditional Balearic house while preserving the architectural imprint of Ibiza.

The architecture and interior design studio El Departamento, led by Alberto Eltini and Marina Martín, has once again collaborated with the streetwear brand Nude Project to unveil a new store in Ibiza. This opening marks the seventh store designed by the studio for the brand, further cementing a creative partnership that has been crucial in Nude Project’s transition to a physical retail presence.

A store concept that revolves around the essence of Ibiza

The store’s design concept revolves around the essence of Ibiza, a place historically known as a haven for artists, creators and creative minds. This is especially relevant in the post-pandemic era, serving as an oasis of inspiration away from the hustle of major cities. The space reflects this spirit by recreating the authenticity of a traditional Balearic payesa house with characteristic architectural details of the island.

A dialogue between the authenticity and freedom of 1970s

In this project, El Departamento has embraced uniqueness and creativity, establishing a dialogue between the authenticity and freedom of 1970s Ibiza and the freshness and youthfulness that define Nude Project. The new store, located at 5 Bartomeu de Roselló Avenue in Ibiza, draws inspiration from the vernacular architecture of a traditional payesa house. The studio has recreated organic-shaped walls made of lime and mortar, natural-looking terracotta floors and exposed wooden beam ceilings. These architectural elements are harmoniously combined with mid-century style acrylic tables and cozy Persian rugs, creating an eclectic atmosphere that breathes authenticity, warmth and modernity.

The interior of the space is dominated by a light turquoise blue on the shelves, adding a sense of freshness and fluidity. This color is balanced by the warmth of the wood and lime finishes, creating an environment that captures the essence of Nude Project. The combination of these elements evokes the brand’s youthful and dynamic character while introducing the seriousness and maturity needed to reflect its current evolution.









Curated selection of props

El Departamento’s creative team has completed the interior with a carefully curated selection of props, including a bookshelf with speakers, a collection of magazines, books, vinyl records and the iconic pink “cowboy” hat, a distinctive symbol of the brand.

Premium outfits adorn the backdrop of the store, displayed on backlit showcases designed ad hoc in niche form to highlight the products. Additionally, within the store, El Departamento has created an oasis: an organic Krion structure with a friendly silhouette that delimits an exclusive reserved space. Inside, there is a sinuous velvet sofa that serves as a meeting point, as well as a fitting area with an almost celestial atmosphere enclosed by long blue curtains.

Covering 72 sqm., the space not only strengthens Nude Project’s physical market presence but also serves as a destination that enhances the lifestyle and culture of a generation of young creatives.

Location Ibiza

Area 72 sqm

Architecture & Interior Design El Departamento

Photo credit Miguel Fernández-Galiano