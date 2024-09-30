Alohas flagship store, a dialogue between the aggressive and the refined

The project by Clap Studio offers visitors an immersive and unique shopping experience. Located in the iconic street of Rambla Catalunya, in the heart of Barcelona, this 100-square-meter space embodies both the fashion brand’s history and its bolder new visual identity. With this first flagship, Alohas takes a decisive step towards offline commerce after conquering the digital world.

Design inspired by the volcanic landscapes of Hawaii

In the design process, the studio drew inspiration from Alohas’s own history, founded originally in Hawaii, which is also the source of its name. Clap decided to move away from the “clean” and paradisiacal beach aesthetic commonly associated with Hawaii and focused on the aggressive and brutalist landscape that represents the archipelago. The design evokes the volcanic landscape of Hawaii, specifically the lava tubes, those volcanic caves formed by the flow and subsequent cooling of lava. “The surface of a lava river, over time, cools and hardens, creating underground rivers that, after the eruption, transform into tunnels with a magical appearance. This geological concept has been the cornerstone of our design,” explains Àngela Montagud, director of Clap.

The Alohas flagship: a volcanic grotto blending nature’s brutality with design sophistication

The Alohas flagship store presents itself as a volcanic grotto, an environment that combines the brutality of nature with the sophistication of design. The metal furniture, with sharp and aggressive shapes, emulates the ferocity of lava, creating a contrast with the serene atmosphere of the store. The ceiling lights represent openings that, over time, form in the roofs of these tunnels, reconnecting them with their surroundings. This dialogue between the aggressive and the refined perfectly captures the duality of Alohas’s new image, offering visitors an immersive and unique shopping experience.











Alohas: from digital dominance to a groundbreaking physical retail experience

Alohas, the fashion brand that has conquered the digital world, takes a decisive step towards offline commerce with their first physical store, encapsulating its essence in a space that invites customers to explore and discover, reflecting its journey from the online to the physical world. With this design, Clap Studio has not only created

Location Barcelona, Spain

Area 100 sqm

Design Clap Studio

Photo credit José Hevia

