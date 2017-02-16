RUSSIA’S come back to the international stage EUROSHOP 2017.

BBCG (Business-to-Business Conference Group) and Messe Düsseldorf Moscow organize a special stand “MEETING POINT RUSSIA” within EUROSHOP Retail Trade Fair (March 5th-9th, 2017, Germany, Dusseldorf). Meeting Point Russia represents Russian retail market and is a perfect place to get information and meet up with colleagues and partners from Russia during the 5 days of exhibition.

In the framework of Euroshop Trade Fair, a special session called “Retail in Russia” is held. The panel is exclusively dedicated to modern retail development and technological modernization of retail business in Russian Federation. Being organized by BBCG and officially supported by The Russian Association of Internet Trade Companies (AITC) the session will disclose:

– The macroeconomic trends and expectations of the marked dynamics in 2017;

– The retail market landscape and Strategies of the Leading retailers, including challenges they face now;

– The key trends in technological modernization of online and offline retailers. The needs of retail businesses in the area of digital transformation;

– Case studies from international and local retailers on implementation of innovative technologies.

The list of speakers includes:

Moderator: Alexey Filatov, Chairman of Business-to-Business Conference Group (BBCG).

Paul Rogowski, Chief Operating Officer, Lamoda

Andrey Utochkin, Retail Market Expert, Founder of Business Community Fashion-Retail-Design.

Anna Pilyugina, General Director, LPP S.A Russia.

After the session, all the Russian-speaking visitors will have an opportunity to meet with Euroshop exhibitors during the “Get Together” meeting.

Russian session is taking part at Euroshop Trade Fair after a long break. Today Russian retail market is on the go again and its leaders will open the doors to new opportunities for international business. Euroshop is the world’s number one Retail Trade Fair. It is held every 3 years in DÜsseldorf since 1966. Euroshop include seven key segments of retail market: POP Marketing, Expo & Event Marketing, Retail Technology, Lighting, Visual Merchandising, Shop Fitting & Store Design, Food Tech & Energy Management. The Trade Fair brings top specialists in these areas together.

The organizer of the session is BBCG (B2B Conference Group) – the leader on the Russian market of annual business forums for modern retail industry. Among the company’s successful projects such events, like Retail Technologies Expo, Retail Business Russia & EAEU, Russian Export Day, DIY Household & Furniture Retail.

Contacts at Euroshop:

Meeting Point Russia (Entrance North/Counter 4)

“Retail in Russia” (15.00 till 16.00 / 1 HOUR, Pavilion 10 / Forum ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN)

“Get Together” meeting (16:30 till 18:00, International Lounge).

Registration: Anna Shmakova, producer of the forum

Shmakova@b2bcg.ru, +7 (495) 785-22-06, ext. 1215