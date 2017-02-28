Retail Design Expo announces its best conference programme for 2017.

Retail Design Expo, Europe’s leading annual event for innovation and inspiration in retail design, visual merchandising, marketing, architecture and shopfitting, has announced it’s best ever, star-studded speaker line-up for its conference programme in May 2017.

Visitors will benefit from presentations, panel discussions and workshops led by leading retailers, interior designers, brands and trend experts from around the world – all for free.

Speakers include Federico Shilling, Head of Store Design and Development at Thomas Pink; Mark Stevens, Director of Creative at Debenhams; Martin Illingworth, Director of Store Development at Harrods; Simon Jones, Director, GB, Ireland and Nordics at Dyson Professional; Tom Nathan, General Manager, Brent Cross Shopping Centre; Irene Martinez, European Retail Activation Manager, HASBRO and Anna Flavell, Retail Development Manager, Pacific Brands Group Australia, BONDS Australia.

There are four theatres, including two dedicated to Retail Design & Branding (one sponsored by strategic retail design consultancy Quinine), a dedicated Shopper Marketing Conference in association with POPAI, and a VM Conference and Workshop.

A vast range of topics will be covered in the intensive two-day programme. Industry luminaries will reveal unique insights and trends in retail design and branding, discuss hot topics in shopper marketing and share views on how VM makes the key difference in customer engagement.

Confirmed additional speakers include Steven Brimacombe, Global Head of Creative Retail and Visual Merchandising, Cath Kidston; Paul Wilkins, Head of Visual and Store Design, Space NK; Ruth Shapiro, Director of Stores & Business Development, MoMA; Andy Turnbull, Creative Director, The Honest Brand; Aoife Blicher, Head of VM Retail, Magasin du Nord, Denmark; Chris Sherriff, Head of Retail – Europe, Ben & Jerry’s; Charlotte Parsons, Global Visual Manager: Food, Ambient and Seasonal Events, Marks and Spencer and Ian Crook, Chief Marketing Officer, Wickes.

“Year three of Retail Design Expo brings an outstanding conference programme, without a doubt the best yet ,” says Retail Design Expo event director Annie Swift. “The quality of the content has always been one of the factors that drives the big audiences at Retail Design Expo, and the reputation of the event now attracts speakers from further afield. We will have innovative speakers from New York, Sweden, Italy, Denmark and other retail design and branding hotspots this year.”

The dates for Retail Design Expo 2017 are May 8th & 9th 2017.

About Retail Design Expo

Retail Design Expo is the specialist retail design and branding event from Legend Exhibitions bringing together the very finest exponents of retail design, visual merchandising, branding and in-store experience. It is a clear reflection of how the retail and branding sectors are responding to the increasingly discerning consumer.

Showcasing solutions from designers, architects, shopfitters and specialist contractors, it focuses very clearly on innovation and inspiration in retail design, marketing, visual merchandising, architecture and shopfitting. Retail Design Expo encompasses additional features such as an outstanding Conference and Workshop Programme, Designer Pavilion, the Innovation Trail and Awards, Student Awards, VM Christmas Market, VM Christmas Awards and Roundtables.

Retail Design Expo is co-located with RBTE and Retail Digital Signage Expo.

