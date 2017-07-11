SALVATORE FERRAGAMO re-opens its new store at Singapore Ion Orchard.

Salvatore Ferragamo, one of the world’s leading players in the luxury sector, announces the re-opening of its new boutique in a new location in the ION Orchard mall, Singapore iconic shopping landmark situated in the commercial and shopping artery of the Lion City.

Spanning over an area of about 290 square meters, the boutique provides a thorough selection of Salvatore Ferragamo collections: Men’s and Women’s bags, shoes, leather goods.

The store’s interior is both elegant and luxurious, in line with Ferragamo’s signature style, creating a refined, understated ambience with a decor that reflects the design concept of Salvatore Ferragamo stores around the world.

The furnishings, colours and structure of the space are perfectly balanced to welcome customers into an intimate and harmonious atmosphere.

Rich textures and finishes, including travertine flooring and marble, reinforce the brand’s quality focused heritage. Aluminium rib panels inspired by Vara iconic gros-grain were used for the facade.

At the entrance, brown travertine stone is used to create a taper portal style that draws customers into the luxury environment.

