Retail Hub 2018 – international platform for smart retail solutions.

On 21-22 March, 2018 the 1st International exhibition of equipment and technologies for retail – Retail Hub 2018 will be held. The show is co-located with International Private Label Show 2018 in Crocus Expo, Moscow, Russia. The new exhibition will integrate retail professionals at one single platform.

Nowadays, international and domestic retail chains are going through a serious transformation period. New technologies rapidly change the business itself and interaction with the end users.

The premiere of 2018 – Retail Hub – will unite the suppliers of store equipment, IT, marketing and design solutions with retailers to develop omnichannel distribution satisfying growing client expectations in the face of new trends and competition.

Russian and international service and technology providers within two days will present their best ideas, products and innovations for retail trade and service industries, as well as discuss technological strategies which change a retail world today. The retail professionals will have a unique opportunity to learn about the world latest trends in IT and Digital, Marketing and Design, Equipment and Services.



In particular, Retail Hub 2018 will present the companies from such business areas as:

IT and Digital

Payment systems

E-commerce

Digital solutions in store

Security

Computer software

Software for online stores

Planning placement of personnel / Forecasting system

Marketing and Design

Design of commercial premises, furnishings, accessories, floral, fountains

Design of showcases

Outdoor advertising

Printing products (labels, tags, price tags, labels, booklets)

Signage

3D prototyping, VR/AR

Equipment and Services

Retail equipment (racks, shelves, wrapping and packing equipment, lifting equipment)

Refrigeration equipment

Cash system

Appliances

Payment terminals

Machinery and equipment for the organization of storage facilities

Parts accessories

Scanner-recorders, check printers, electronic scales, barcode scanners

Systems of internal and external lighting of buildings

New show is intended for a wide range of retail professionals: top managers, directors of development, marketing, IT, operating and commercial departments. The exhibitors’ solutions will be useful to all retail business representatives, including the online stores, malls, banks, insurance companies, HoReCa, travel agencies, medical centers, beauty salons, training centers, etc.

Retail Hub 2018 will give a unique opportunity for retail business specialists to examine the most modern technologies and find solutions for complex equipment for the outlets that will make the retail brand stronger, more recognizable with the help of effective visual, online and offline communications and provide the growth of sales and business performance.

Thanks to the new development opportunities for retail brands, Retail Hub 2018 will be held within one single platform together with the 5th International Exhibition of Contract Manufacturing and Private Label – International Private Label Show 2018 where more than 2000 private label professionals will meet manufacturers of PL, OEM and ODM goods and services.

About Retail Hub 2018:

Retail Hub is an international B2B show which unites suppliers of store equipment, IT, marketing and design solutions with retailers to develop omnichannel distribution satisfying growing client expectations in the face of new trends and competition.

For more information please visit official web site of the show www.retailhub.ru